June 4
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Purposeful pairs Strands NYT hints and answers (June 4)

It's one of the most challenging Strands puzzles I've ever played.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 06:53 am

Today’s Strands puzzle was the most challenging ever for me. “Purposeful pairs” reminded me of the old “looking for a mate” theme about objects that come in pairs. This time, we have to go a bit meta to solve the puzzle and think of word pairs.

Don’t worry—knowing the June 4 Strands puzzle is about word pairs doesn’t give away the entire solution, so consider this a free hint. Even if you solve the board like I did, by accidentally stumbling upon some answer words, you might still struggle to understand the theme if you don’t find the Spangram quickly. That’s why I recommend checking the Spangram hints below first if you want a better chance of solving the rest of the puzzle on your own.

Purposeful pairs Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 4)

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction

Hint 2: First and last letters

Hint 3: Meaning

Purposeful pairs Spangram answer

Purposeful pairs Strands word hints and final solution

Now that you know all answer words on the Strands board are about useful advice, crossing that with the theme shows that all answers are made of two words that match like a pair. For example, “Reflect and Act” isn’t an answer, but if it were, you would find “reflect” as one word and “act” as a separate word. Since there are six words to find, you’re looking for three useful words of advice, which I’ll hint at below. Click or touch the boxes to reveal the chosen hint.

Pair hint 1

Pair hint 2

Pair hint 3

Here’s the full answer for the “purposeful pairs” Strands of June 4 with all words in their right placements:

Image showing a word search puzzle with the theme 'Purposeful pairs.' Letters of highlighted word "USEFULADVICE" are connected by a path of yellow circles.
The best advice you can get from a word game. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • USEFULADVICE (Spangram)
  • FORGIVE
  • FORGET
  • WATCH
  • LEARN
  • DIVIDE
  • CONQUER
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.