Incomplete New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle grid with the title 'The Mini Crossword' at the top. Clue 4 is highlighted in yellow, and clues 5 and 6 are highlighted in blue.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Lines on a map NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

Forget your geography classes because they won't help you in today's Mini Crossword.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 05:23 am

I was never good at geography, and I can’t believe it came back to bite me in the NYT Mini Crossword. I was sure the answer to the “lines on a map” clue was related to lines on a world map, but it’s not. It’s actually related to day-to-day maps.

So, put your geography books back on the shelf and take another look at your phone. The answer is very, very likely somewhere in it. Here are some extra hints to help you find the answer to “lines on a map.”

Hints and answer to “Lines on a map” NYT Mini Crossword clue

Partially completed New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle with the word 'COORD' in the blue-highlighted section and 'CUTIE' in the white-highlighted section. A red 'X' is marked on the second 'O' of 'COORD' to indicate an error.
A wrong answer makes 5D impossible to solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Wrong answer

Hint 2: Context

Hint 3: Meaning

Answer

Can you play past Mini Crossword puzzles?

You can play any past NYT Mini Crossword if you subscribe to The New York Times and access their puzzle archive. This gives you full access to several puzzles from previous days, including both standard and mini crosswords. If you’re looking for a free alternative, other online newspapers like the Washington Post and the LA Times have their own daily minis.

I also recommend giving Spelling Bee and Strands a chance. They have unique twists on word search puzzles that will provide a fun challenge to warm up your brain for the day.

Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.