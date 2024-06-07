Lines on a map NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

I was never good at geography, and I can’t believe it came back to bite me in the NYT Mini Crossword. I was sure the answer to the “lines on a map” clue was related to lines on a world map, but it’s not. It’s actually related to day-to-day maps.

So, put your geography books back on the shelf and take another look at your phone. The answer is very, very likely somewhere in it. Here are some extra hints to help you find the answer to “lines on a map.”

Hints and answer to “Lines on a map” NYT Mini Crossword clue

A wrong answer makes 5D impossible to solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Wrong answer “COORD,” as in “coordinate,” was my guess, but it’s not the answer because of the solutions in 5D and 6D. No abbreviations of “latitude,” “longitude,” or “time zones” work either. Hint 2: Context This clue isn’t about a world map, but instead about maps you use for navigation, like the ones on your phone’s GPS apps. Hint 3: Meaning When you use the GPS, what do the lines on the screen represent? That’s your answer. Answer The answer to “lines on a map” is “ROADS.”

Can you play past Mini Crossword puzzles?

You can play any past NYT Mini Crossword if you subscribe to The New York Times and access their puzzle archive. This gives you full access to several puzzles from previous days, including both standard and mini crosswords. If you’re looking for a free alternative, other online newspapers like the Washington Post and the LA Times have their own daily minis.

I also recommend giving Spelling Bee and Strands a chance. They have unique twists on word search puzzles that will provide a fun challenge to warm up your brain for the day.

