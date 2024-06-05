An empty mini crossword puzzle board with the 9A clue highlighted.
Last letter, in London NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

A single comma makes this NYT Mini crossword clue quite confusing.
Published: Jun 5, 2024

I found the “last letter, in London” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword the trickiest. You probably asked yourself, like I did, how to spell out the letter N—it’s the last letter in “London,” after all. But the comma in the clue shows that’s not what you should guess.

The trick here is that “last letter in London” would mean the letter “N,” but “last letter, in London” with a comma means something else. Here are some hints to help you figure out the answer to this Mini Crossword clue yourself.

Hints and answer to “Last letter, in London” NYT Mini Crossword clue

The NYT Mini crossword puzzle showing a wrong solution.
This answer ruins 7D, so it’s not what you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Meaning

Hint 2: Wrong answer

Hint 3: Expanded clue

Answer

How can you play more Mini Crossword puzzles?

All past NYT Mini Crossword puzzles are available in The New York Times puzzle archive for subscribers. If you don’t want to subscribe, you can check out the daily LA Times and Washington Post minis, which are different from the NYT ones.

I also recommend trying Strands as a fun word search game. It’s also from the NYT and is currently in beta, but it’s already quite challenging and popular among puzzle enthusiasts.

