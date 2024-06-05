Last letter, in London NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

I found the “last letter, in London” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword the trickiest. You probably asked yourself, like I did, how to spell out the letter N—it’s the last letter in “London,” after all. But the comma in the clue shows that’s not what you should guess.

The trick here is that “last letter in London” would mean the letter “N,” but “last letter, in London” with a comma means something else. Here are some hints to help you figure out the answer to this Mini Crossword clue yourself.

Hints and answer to “Last letter, in London” NYT Mini Crossword clue

This answer ruins 7D, so it’s not what you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Meaning You must spell out a letter like someone from London would. Hint 2: Wrong answer If you tried to spell out the letter “N”, like “Enn,” you got it wrong. Hint 3: Expanded clue This clue should instead be “How people in London pronounce the last letter of the alphabet.” Answer The answer to “Last letter, in London” on 9A in the NYT Mini is “ZED.” That’s because “Z” is the last letter of the alphabet, and in the UK, they pronounce it “zed” instead of “zee” like people in the U.S. usually do.

How can you play more Mini Crossword puzzles?

All past NYT Mini Crossword puzzles are available in The New York Times puzzle archive for subscribers. If you don’t want to subscribe, you can check out the daily LA Times and Washington Post minis, which are different from the NYT ones.

I also recommend trying Strands as a fun word search game. It’s also from the NYT and is currently in beta, but it’s already quite challenging and popular among puzzle enthusiasts.

