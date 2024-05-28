The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 6A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

In need of a screwdriver – NYT Mini crossword clue answer

It's not about a person in need of a screwdriver, though.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 28, 2024 08:21 am

Finding the five-letter word that solves the New York Times Mini Crossword clue “in need of a screwdriver” in the May 28, 2024 puzzle can be challenging if you haven’t discovered any down clues yet. Don’t think of a person who needs a screwdriver; think of an object that does.

Hints to guess the answer to “in need of a screwdriver”

  1. The characteristic of an object not rigidly fastened or securely attached.
  2. Starts with “L”.
  3. Some people misspell it as a synonym for failing in a game.

The answer to 6A in the May 28, 2024 New York Times Mini Crossword clue “in need of a screwdriver” is LOOSE.

Some other clues from today’s puzzle are also difficult, such as “money hoarder” and “kid’s request at bedtime.” You can still get to the answers quite easily if you guess a few other easier clues, such as doing a quick Google search for “Confessions R&B star,” which instantly reveals USHER is the answer. It gets you close to finding ANNUL as the answer to “Declare invalid, as a marriage” and STORY for the kid’s request bit. Then, you will have solved your board.

Here’s the May 28, 2024, NYT Mini Crossword board answers.

The May 28 NYT Mini board with all solution words filled.
The May 28 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • 1A Declare invalid, as a marriage – ANNUL
  • 6A In need of a screwdriver – LOOSE
  • 7A When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” – UH
  • 8A When doubled, LOL – HA
  • 9A Money hoarder – MISER
  • 11A Kid’s request at bedtime – STORY
  • 1D College reunion attendees – ALUMS
  • 2D Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of – NOHIT
  • 3D When doubled, taboo – NO
  • 4D “Confessions” R&B star – USHER
  • 5D Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs – LEARY
  • 10D When doubled, neither good nor bad – SO
