In need of a screwdriver – NYT Mini crossword clue answer

Finding the five-letter word that solves the New York Times Mini Crossword clue “in need of a screwdriver” in the May 28, 2024 puzzle can be challenging if you haven’t discovered any down clues yet. Don’t think of a person who needs a screwdriver; think of an object that does.

Hints to guess the answer to “in need of a screwdriver”

The characteristic of an object not rigidly fastened or securely attached. Starts with “L”. Some people misspell it as a synonym for failing in a game.

The answer to 6A in the May 28, 2024 New York Times Mini Crossword clue “in need of a screwdriver” is LOOSE.

Some other clues from today’s puzzle are also difficult, such as “money hoarder” and “kid’s request at bedtime.” You can still get to the answers quite easily if you guess a few other easier clues, such as doing a quick Google search for “Confessions R&B star,” which instantly reveals USHER is the answer. It gets you close to finding ANNUL as the answer to “Declare invalid, as a marriage” and STORY for the kid’s request bit. Then, you will have solved your board.

Here’s the May 28, 2024, NYT Mini Crossword board answers.

The May 28 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1A Declare invalid, as a marriage – ANNUL

Declare invalid, as a marriage – ANNUL 6A In need of a screwdriver – LOOSE

In need of a screwdriver – LOOSE 7A When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” – UH

When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” – UH 8A When doubled, LOL – HA

When doubled, LOL – HA 9A Money hoarder – MISER

Money hoarder – MISER 11A Kid’s request at bedtime – STORY

Kid’s request at bedtime – STORY 1D College reunion attendees – ALUMS

College reunion attendees – ALUMS 2D Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of – NOHIT

Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of – NOHIT 3D When doubled, taboo – NO

When doubled, taboo – NO 4D “Confessions” R&B star – USHER

“Confessions” R&B star – USHER 5D Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs – LEARY

Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs – LEARY 10D When doubled, neither good nor bad – SO

