In need of a screwdriver – NYT Mini crossword clue answer

Finding the five-letter word that solves the New York Times Mini Crossword clue “in need of a screwdriver” in the May 28, 2024 puzzle can be challenging if you haven’t discovered any down clues yet. Don’t think of a person who needs a screwdriver; think of an object that does.
Hints to guess the answer to “in need of a screwdriver”
- The characteristic of an object not rigidly fastened or securely attached.
- Starts with “L”.
- Some people misspell it as a synonym for failing in a game.
The answer to 6A in the May 28, 2024 New York Times Mini Crossword clue “in need of a screwdriver” is LOOSE.
Some other clues from today’s puzzle are also difficult, such as “money hoarder” and “kid’s request at bedtime.” You can still get to the answers quite easily if you guess a few other easier clues, such as doing a quick Google search for “Confessions R&B star,” which instantly reveals USHER is the answer. It gets you close to finding ANNUL as the answer to “Declare invalid, as a marriage” and STORY for the kid’s request bit. Then, you will have solved your board.
Here’s the May 28, 2024, NYT Mini Crossword board answers.
- 1A Declare invalid, as a marriage – ANNUL
- 6A In need of a screwdriver – LOOSE
- 7A When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” – UH
- 8A When doubled, LOL – HA
- 9A Money hoarder – MISER
- 11A Kid’s request at bedtime – STORY
- 1D College reunion attendees – ALUMS
- 2D Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of – NOHIT
- 3D When doubled, taboo – NO
- 4D “Confessions” R&B star – USHER
- 5D Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs – LEARY
- 10D When doubled, neither good nor bad – SO