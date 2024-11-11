‘Horizontal graph line’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Do you enjoy plotting graph lines? I hate mathematics with a burning passion. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Horizontal graph line,” which tests your elemental knowledge of handling a Cartesian coordinate system in a two-dimensional plane.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword is proving tough, you can easily solve the puzzle with our hints and answers.

‘Horizontal graph line’ NYT Nov. 11 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Think of the graph. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer has two vowels.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution is the line that runs left to right, marking the base of your chart.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "X."

Hint 4: The solution is a line that usually holds the values of time or distance in a graph.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to two down in the Nov. 11 New York Times Mini Crossword is “XAXIS.” A typical two-dimensional graph has two axes: the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical). The x-axis runs horizontally across the graph, which fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? The x-axis is part of the Cartesian coordinate system, which French mathematician René Descartes developed in the 17th century. It revolutionized how we visualize algebraic equations by combining geometry and algebra.

‘Horizontal graph line’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Even though I didn’t like solving complicated equations in mathematics, graphs always held a special place in my heart as you just need to understand the data and plot them on the map. After reading the clue, the answer became very obvious to me and I moved on to solving the rest of the puzzle. Graph axes answers also made it to NYT earlier this year, which also helped me solve it.

If you don’t know much about the graphs or axes, then it might be a difficult clue for you to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 11) answers

Across

1A Chopped down — AXED

Chopped down 5A ___SmithKline, pharma giant shortened to GSK in 2022 — GLAXO

___SmithKline, pharma giant shortened to GSK in 2022 6A Luxury car line owned by Toyota — LEXUS

Luxury car line owned by Toyota 7A Banish from a country — EXILE

Banish from a country 8A N.L. division for the Phillies and Mets — EAST

Down

1D Amazon “assistant” you might ask for help to solve a puzzle — ALEXA

Amazon “assistant” you might ask for help to solve a puzzle 2D Horizontal graph line — X-AXIS

Horizontal graph line 3D Be of good cheer — EXULT

Be of good cheer 4D Amount of medicine to take — DOSE

Amount of medicine to take 5D Extreme delight — GLEE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

