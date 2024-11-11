‘Be of good cheer’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

When was the last time you felt overjoyed? I just watched Arcane season two last night and I was jumping on my sofa with excitement, cherishing the beautiful narrative and animation. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Be of good cheer,” which tests your knowledge to find a similar word for jubilation.

If you’re struggling with a tricky clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to breeze through the word game.

“Be of good cheer” NYT Nov. 11 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Jumping in happiness! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is something you’d do if your favorite team won the championship.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to three down in the Nov. 11 New York Times Mini Crossword is “EXULT.” According to Merriam-Webster, the word means “to be extremely joyful,” which fits perfectly with the clue by tying directly into the idea of being in high spirits or full of cheer.

DID YOU KNOW? The word exult comes from the Latin word exsultare, which means to leap up or spring out. This imagery ties into the idea of feeling so happy that you want to physically leap for joy.

‘Be of good cheer’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

While we cheer for various things every day, from sports to films, we hardly use exult in daily conversations. I use various synonyms of the word to indicate the same feeling. As a result, it was difficult for me to find this word while solving today’s crossword, so I had to solve my way through the other clues to find the answer.

If you use the word exult in conversations or have read it in a book recently, chances are you’ll find the clue easier to solve than me. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 11) answers

Across

1A Chopped down — AXED

Chopped down 5A ___SmithKline, pharma giant shortened to GSK in 2022 — GLAXO

___SmithKline, pharma giant shortened to GSK in 2022 6A Luxury car line owned by Toyota — LEXUS

Luxury car line owned by Toyota 7A Banish from a country — EXILE

Banish from a country 8A N.L. division for the Phillies and Mets — EAST

Down

1D Amazon “assistant” you might ask for help to solve a puzzle — ALEXA

Amazon “assistant” you might ask for help to solve a puzzle 2D Horizontal graph line — X AXIS

Horizontal graph line 3D Be of good cheer — EXULT

Be of good cheer 4D Amount of medicine to take — DOSE

Amount of medicine to take 5D Extreme delight — GLEE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a steep climb, you can always rely on the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. If you’re looking for a fresh challenge, you can also try the Strands and Spelling Bee.

