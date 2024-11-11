Forgot password
Picture showing the Be of good cheer clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Be of good cheer’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

We’ve got hints to solve the “Be of good cheer” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Nov 11, 2024 03:36 am

When was the last time you felt overjoyed? I just watched Arcane season two last night and I was jumping on my sofa with excitement, cherishing the beautiful narrative and animation. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Be of good cheer,” which tests your knowledge to find a similar word for jubilation.

If you’re struggling with a tricky clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to breeze through the word game.

“Be of good cheer” NYT Nov. 11 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the Be of good cheer clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Jumping in happiness! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is something you’d do if your favorite team won the championship.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is something you do when you’re on cloud nine and can’t help but show it.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 4: The solution has synonyms such as rejoice, celebrate, and revel.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to three down in the Nov. 11 New York Times Mini Crossword is “EXULT.” According to Merriam-Webster, the word means “to be extremely joyful,” which fits perfectly with the clue by tying directly into the idea of being in high spirits or full of cheer.

DID YOU KNOW?

The word exult comes from the Latin word exsultare, which means to leap up or spring out. This imagery ties into the idea of feeling so happy that you want to physically leap for joy.

‘Be of good cheer’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

While we cheer for various things every day, from sports to films, we hardly use exult in daily conversations. I use various synonyms of the word to indicate the same feeling. As a result, it was difficult for me to find this word while solving today’s crossword, so I had to solve my way through the other clues to find the answer. 

If you use the word exult in conversations or have read it in a book recently, chances are you’ll find the clue easier to solve than me. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 11) answers

Across

  • 1A Chopped down — AXED
  • 5A ___SmithKline, pharma giant shortened to GSK in 2022 — GLAXO
  • 6A Luxury car line owned by Toyota — LEXUS
  • 7A Banish from a country — EXILE
  • 8A N.L. division for the Phillies and Mets — EAST

Down

  • 1D Amazon “assistant” you might ask for help to solve a puzzle — ALEXA
  • 2D Horizontal graph line — X AXIS
  • 3D Be of good cheer — EXULT
  • 4D Amount of medicine to take — DOSE
  • 5D Extreme delight — GLEE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a steep climb, you can always rely on the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. If you’re looking for a fresh challenge, you can also try the Strands and Spelling Bee.

