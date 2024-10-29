‘Home to the first animals on Earth’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

Life is what we all have, a good one is what we all aspire to, and for some, the NY Times Mini Crossword puzzle is a big part of it.
The Two Down clue for today’s NYT Mini Crossword, “home to the first animals on Earth,” is where life began several millennia ago. Now, animals of all kinds have reached across the planet to spread life everywhere the eye can see.
But where did it start? Read on below for hints and the answer to today’s Two Down clue.
‘Home to the first animals on Earth’ Oct. 29 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: There are three vowels in this word.
- Hint 2: This word starts with the letter ‘O.’
- Hint 3: This word is not limited to Earth.
- Hint 4: There are five of them on Earth.
Stop reading now if you do not wish to know the answer.
The answer for Two Down on the Oct. 29 NYT Mini Crossword is “Ocean.” Many scientists believe that the beginnings of all life on Earth can be traced back to the ocean, deep at the bottom of the waters of Earth in volcanically active regions known as hydrothermal vents.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 29) answers
Across
- 1A Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism — LOTUS
- 6A “Sorry, too busy!” — I CANT
- 7A Backyard border — FENCE
- 8A Bird known for its sharp eyesight — EAGLE
- 9A Songwriter Gallagher of Oasis — NOEL
Down
- 1D Board game with a choice to “Start Career” or “Start College” — LIFE
- 2D Home to the first animals on Earth — OCEAN
- 3D Dance that originated in Buenos Aires — TANGO
- 4D Mother’s brother — UNCLE
- 5D Buns of ___ (classic workout video) — STEEL
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are giving you a workout, you can refine your skills with the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. However, you can try the Strands and Spelling Bee to expand your vocabulary in a fun way.
Published: Oct 29, 2024 09:22 am