Head lock NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

It's not what you think.
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 05:53 am

Boy, the “Head lock?” clue threw me for a loop in the July 11 NYT Mini Crossword. It’s easy to let it confuse you, so let’s take a step forward before we lose you.

Words and phrases with multiple meanings highlight how fantastic and utterly perplexing the English language can be. On paper, “Head lock?” as a clue seems relatively straightforward, but it’s not.

‘Head lock?’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: You can put an “S” in front to make a new word.
  • Hint 2: It ends with the same two letters.
  • Hint 3: It’s nothing to do with someone else.
  • Hint 4: It begins with a “T.”

I’ve done all I can, so if you still need help, the answer is below.

The solution is “TRESS,” meaning a long lock of hair or a long curl emanating from your head. Again, when I referred to the clue as being direct, it is. It’s a lock on your head, and I can hear you tut as the realization hits home. It’s a nifty little clue, and its position on the board should make the rest of the crossword easier.

All answers for the July 11 NYT Crossword puzzle

Across

Down

  • 1D Shopper’s excuse to “save money” — SALE
  • 2D Head lock? — TRESS
  • 3D Wipe, as memory card — ERASE
  • 4D Common date night activity — MOVIE
  • 6D Fast-growing plant — WEED

Head lock clue difficulty, explained

Flummoxed doesn’t even describe how I felt staring at this clue. I completely misinterpreted the clue as a “headlock,” and tried “CHOKE” to no avail. This is why clues are so precise in crosswords and why picking up on details is important. It’s not the most challenging clue and solution in the world, so I give it a three out of five for difficulty.

How to play more Crosswords like the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

If you want more Crossword-specific puzzles and mind-bending teasers like this, the LA Times and Washington Post are as challenging. If you want to test facets of your knowledge in more varied ways, Strands and Spelling Bee offer equally testing twists on the medium.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.