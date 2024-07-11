Head lock NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Boy, the “Head lock?” clue threw me for a loop in the July 11 NYT Mini Crossword. It’s easy to let it confuse you, so let’s take a step forward before we lose you.

Words and phrases with multiple meanings highlight how fantastic and utterly perplexing the English language can be. On paper, “Head lock?” as a clue seems relatively straightforward, but it’s not.

‘Head lock?’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: You can put an “S” in front to make a new word.

You can put an “S” in front to make a new word. Hint 2: It ends with the same two letters.

It ends with the same two letters. Hint 3: It’s nothing to do with someone else.

It’s nothing to do with someone else. Hint 4: It begins with a “T.”

I’ve done all I can, so if you still need help, the answer is below.

The solution is “TRESS,” meaning a long lock of hair or a long curl emanating from your head. Again, when I referred to the clue as being direct, it is. It’s a lock on your head, and I can hear you tut as the realization hits home. It’s a nifty little clue, and its position on the board should make the rest of the crossword easier.

All answers for the July 11 NYT Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Part of a cherry you shouldn’t eat — CHERRY

Part of a cherry you shouldn’t eat — CHERRY 5A “Detour” sign feature — ARROW

“Detour” sign feature — ARROW 7A Depart — LEAVE

Depart — LEAVE 8A Nail polish brand that sounds like two letters of the alphabet — ESSIE

Nail polish brand that sounds like two letters of the alphabet — ESSIE 9A Part of a pomegranate you should eat — SEED

Down

1D Shopper’s excuse to “save money” — SALE

Shopper’s excuse to “save money” — SALE 2D Head lock? — TRESS

Head lock? — TRESS 3D Wipe, as memory card — ERASE

Wipe, as memory card — ERASE 4D Common date night activity — MOVIE

Common date night activity — MOVIE 6D Fast-growing plant — WEED

Head lock clue difficulty, explained

Flummoxed doesn’t even describe how I felt staring at this clue. I completely misinterpreted the clue as a “headlock,” and tried “CHOKE” to no avail. This is why clues are so precise in crosswords and why picking up on details is important. It’s not the most challenging clue and solution in the world, so I give it a three out of five for difficulty.

How to play more Crosswords like the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

If you want more Crossword-specific puzzles and mind-bending teasers like this, the LA Times and Washington Post are as challenging. If you want to test facets of your knowledge in more varied ways, Strands and Spelling Bee offer equally testing twists on the medium.

