Common date night activity NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Do you want to go on a date? How about dinner? What about a drink? I’m a nice guy, I swear. No? Fine. If you’re stuck on today’s NYT Mini Crossword, I have the answer for the “common date night activities” clue.

Recommended Videos

‘Common date night activity’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Four down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: One of the biggest industries in the world.

One of the biggest industries in the world. Hint 2: It ends with the letter “E.”

It ends with the letter “E.” Hint 3: The silver screen.

The silver screen. Hint 4: Another word for film.

Stop scrolling unless you want me to give away the answer.

Yes, you guessed it. The answer to four down in the July 11 NYT Mini Crossword is MOVIE. Fun fact: The first motion picture was recorded in 1878 by English photographer Eadweard Muybridge. He shot a short film of a horse galloping to settle a bet. Admittedly, it’s probably not the best movie for a date night, But hey, I won’t judge. Better than the Titanic, at least.

All answers to the July 11 NYT Mini Crossword

ACROSS

1A Part of a cherry you shouldn’t eat — CHERRY

Part of a cherry you shouldn’t eat — CHERRY 5A “Detour” sign feature — ARROW

“Detour” sign feature — ARROW 7A Depart — LEAVE

Depart — LEAVE 8A Nail polish brand that sounds like two letters of the alphabet — ESSIE

Nail polish brand that sounds like two letters of the alphabet — ESSIE 9A Part of a pomegranate you should eat — SEED

DOWN

1D Shopper’s excuse to “save money” — SALE

Shopper’s excuse to “save money” — SALE 2D Head lock? — TRESS

Head lock? — TRESS 3D Wipe, as memory card — ERASE

Wipe, as memory card — ERASE 4D Common date night activity — MOVIE

Common date night activity — MOVIE 6D Fast-growing plant — WEED

Common date night activity clue difficulty rating

The answer came to me almost immediately, so I’m going to give this clue a one out of five on the difficulty rating scale. But if you’re a proud Englishman or woman and don’t have time for silly Americanisms like “movie,” I don’t blame you for reading this article. God save our gracious king.

How to play more crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

Have you completed today’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out the LA Times, Washington Post, and other online newspapers or mobile apps to play more. Word games like Strands and Spelling Bee are worth the investment if you want to try something else.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy