Common date night activity NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

The solution to today's NYT Mini Crossword.
Published: Jul 11, 2024 07:00 am

Do you want to go on a date? How about dinner? What about a drink? I’m a nice guy, I swear. No? Fine. If you’re stuck on today’s NYT Mini Crossword, I have the answer for the “common date night activities” clue.

‘Common date night activity’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

screenshot of common date night activity in NYT crossword
Four down. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: One of the biggest industries in the world.
  • Hint 2: It ends with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 3: The silver screen.
  • Hint 4: Another word for film.

Stop scrolling unless you want me to give away the answer.

Yes, you guessed it. The answer to four down in the July 11 NYT Mini Crossword is MOVIE. Fun fact: The first motion picture was recorded in 1878 by English photographer Eadweard Muybridge. He shot a short film of a horse galloping to settle a bet. Admittedly, it’s probably not the best movie for a date night, But hey, I won’t judge. Better than the Titanic, at least.

All answers to the July 11 NYT Mini Crossword

ACROSS

DOWN

  • 1D Shopper’s excuse to “save money” — SALE
  • 2D Head lock? — TRESS
  • 3D Wipe, as memory card — ERASE
  • 4D Common date night activity — MOVIE
  • 6D Fast-growing plant — WEED

Common date night activity clue difficulty rating

The answer came to me almost immediately, so I’m going to give this clue a one out of five on the difficulty rating scale. But if you’re a proud Englishman or woman and don’t have time for silly Americanisms like “movie,” I don’t blame you for reading this article. God save our gracious king.

How to play more crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

Have you completed today’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out the LA TimesWashington Post, and other online newspapers or mobile apps to play more. Word games like Strands and Spelling Bee are worth the investment if you want to try something else.

