‘Eyelid irritation’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Have you ever had a nasty eye infection? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Eyelid irritation,” asks you to decipher what might be affecting your eyelids.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues have you stumped, then you can use our hints and answers below to easily solve your word game.

‘Eyelid irritation’ NYT Oct. 6 Mini Crossword hints and answer

What’s in your eye? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer resembles a pimple but appears on the eyelid.

The answer resembles a pimple but appears on the eyelid. Hint 2: The four-letter solution is a common eye problem or infection.

The four-letter solution is a common eye problem or infection. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”

It starts with the letter “S.” Hint 4: The solution rhymes with the word sky.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to five down in the Oct. 6 New York Times Mini Crossword is “STYE.” According to Merriam-Webster, a sty is “an inflamed swelling of a sebaceous gland at the margin of an eyelid,” which fits the clue’s description perfectly. Most styes heal on their own in about a week.

DID YOU KNOW? Most styes are caused by Staphylococcus bacteria, which normally live harmlessly on your skin but can lead to an infection if they enter an eyelash follicle near your eyelids.

‘Eyelid irritation’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

There are a ton of diseases that can affect your eyes and even leave you visually impaired. However, styes are fairly common, so most people should be familiar with it. I also have had styes in the past, but I didn’t know the name for it as I’d usually just call it an eye infection as a generic term. However, most people should be familiar with the term, and it shouldn’t take them long to guess the problem based on the clue. So, I’d give it a two out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 6) answers

Across

1A One of Franklin’s certainties in life —TAXES

One of Franklin’s certainties in life 6A Human voice at the end of a phone tree, say —AGENT

Human voice at the end of a phone tree, say 7A One might be thrown in surprise —PARTY

One might be thrown in surprise 8A “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s ___” —AMORE

“When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s ___” 9A Smokin’ hot—SEXY

Down

1D Appetizers like croquetas and patatas bravas —TAPAS

Appetizers like croquetas and patatas bravas 2D One’s best effort, so to speak —AGAME

One’s best effort, so to speak 3D Search for : “google” :: make a copy of : “___” —XEROX

Search for : “google” :: make a copy of : “___” 4D Diary passage —ENTRY

Diary passage 5D Eyelid irritation—STYE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

