Black History Month abbr NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

You’re probably here because you also tried “BHM” to guess “Black History Month abbr.” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, right? Because that’s what I did, then realized it was wrong when I solved 1A and instantly realized no word in the English language could start with “HX.”

Here are some hints to solve the 6D “Black History Month abbr.” clue in the June 4 NYT Mini.

Hints and answer to “Black History Month abbr” NYT Mini Crossword clue

I’m pretty sure 7A can’t start with “HX”. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Meaning Black History Month is an annual period observed in countries like the U.S. and Canada.

“Abbr” means “abbreviation,” which is the shortened form of a word. Hint 2: Wrong answer “BHM” is the wrong answer. While this is an abbreviation of “Black History Month”, it’s not exactly what the puzzle wants. Hint 3: Context Which month does Black History Month happen in the United States? That’s the word and abbreviation you’re looking for. Since The New York Times is a U.S. publication, they’re looking for the month observed in their country, not the European date. Answer The answer to “Black History Month abbr.” on 6D in the NYT Mini is “FEB.” That’s because Black History Month in the U.S. takes place in February, and “Feb” is the abbreviation of this month.

How can you play more Mini Crossword puzzles?

If you’re a subscriber to the NYT, you can access previous NYT Minis using the New York Times puzzle archive. If you’re not, you have to look elsewhere to play more, such as the LA Times and the Washington Post daily mini crosswords.

If you’re looking for an entirely new word game to try, I highly recommend Strands as a twist to the classic word search puzzle. It’s also a daily free challenge on the New York Times.

