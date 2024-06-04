An empty NYT Mini Crossword screenshot with a highlight on 6 down with 'The Mini Crossword' written in bold on top of it
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Black History Month abbr NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

The answer is simple, though trying the first word that comes to mind won't get you there.
You’re probably here because you also tried “BHM” to guess “Black History Month abbr.” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, right? Because that’s what I did, then realized it was wrong when I solved 1A and instantly realized no word in the English language could start with “HX.”

Here are some hints to solve the 6D “Black History Month abbr.” clue in the June 4 NYT Mini.

Hints and answer to “Black History Month abbr” NYT Mini Crossword clue

The NYT Mini crossword puzzle showing an impossible solution
I’m pretty sure 7A can’t start with “HX”. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Meaning

Hint 2: Wrong answer

Hint 3: Context

Answer

How can you play more Mini Crossword puzzles?

If you’re a subscriber to the NYT, you can access previous NYT Minis using the New York Times puzzle archive. If you’re not, you have to look elsewhere to play more, such as the LA Times and the Washington Post daily mini crosswords.

If you’re looking for an entirely new word game to try, I highly recommend Strands as a twist to the classic word search puzzle. It’s also a daily free challenge on the New York Times.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
