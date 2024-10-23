‘Best possible’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The “Best possible” clue on the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to recall a way of referring to something at its peak. Many different words and phrases could apply here, so picking the right one can be tough.

If this clue has you stumped and is stopping you from solving the rest of the puzzle, we’ve got you covered. Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Best possible” clue on the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Best possible’ Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You’re looking for a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”

Stop right here, and don’t read on until you’re ready to learn the answer. I’m going to reveal it now.

‘Best possible’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Best possible” clue on the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword is “IDEAL.” This word is a synonym for “PERFECT” and generally refers to the best possible thing overall.

‘Best possible’ clue difficulty rating

There are plenty of ways to refer to something as the “Best possible,” so narrowing it down to the right answer for today’s crossword is rather tough. I don’t think this is one of the overall trickiest clues I’ve seen, but it’s certainly more difficult than the average one, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

1D Cutesy cry of frustration — ACK

Cutesy cry of frustration 2D “Teenage Mutant ___ Turtles” — NINJA

“Teenage Mutant ___ Turtles” 3D Best possible — IDEAL

Best possible 4D “Peace!” — SEE YA

“Peace!” 5D Hospital areas in medical dramas, for short — ERS

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are many other great word games worth tackling after you finish today’s NYT Mini Crossword. If you’re only interested in more crosswords you can solve, consider visiting the LA Times and the Washington Post. These options have plenty of fresh hints for you to solve and function fairly similarly to the NYT Mini.

If you’re up for a challenge, you might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee instead. These are unique word games with their own twists and are the perfect games to play if you’re seeking a fresh experience.

