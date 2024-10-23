Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two smiling suns by the Best possible clue for the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Best possible’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the solution for the three down "Best possible" clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 23, 2024 08:10 am

The “Best possible” clue on the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to recall a way of referring to something at its peak. Many different words and phrases could apply here, so picking the right one can be tough.

Recommended Videos

If this clue has you stumped and is stopping you from solving the rest of the puzzle, we’ve got you covered. Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Best possible” clue on the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Best possible’ Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Best possible clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
You’re looking for a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “AILED.”
  • Hint 3: The situation isn’t _____, but we’ll make do.
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “I.”

Stop right here, and don’t read on until you’re ready to learn the answer. I’m going to reveal it now.

‘Best possible’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Best possible” clue on the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword is “IDEAL.” This word is a synonym for “PERFECT” and generally refers to the best possible thing overall.

‘Best possible’ clue difficulty rating

There are plenty of ways to refer to something as the “Best possible,” so narrowing it down to the right answer for today’s crossword is rather tough. I don’t think this is one of the overall trickiest clues I’ve seen, but it’s certainly more difficult than the average one, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Cutesy cry of frustration — ACK
  • 2D “Teenage Mutant ___ Turtles” — NINJA
  • 3D Best possible — IDEAL
  • 4D “Peace!” — SEE YA
  • 5D Hospital areas in medical dramas, for short — ERS

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are many other great word games worth tackling after you finish today’s NYT Mini Crossword. If you’re only interested in more crosswords you can solve, consider visiting the LA Times and the Washington Post. These options have plenty of fresh hints for you to solve and function fairly similarly to the NYT Mini.

If you’re up for a challenge, you might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee instead. These are unique word games with their own twists and are the perfect games to play if you’re seeking a fresh experience.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin