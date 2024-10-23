‘Bendy body parts’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

There are many viable answers for the “Bendy body parts” clue on the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword, so coming up with the right solution for this can be tricky. This is certainly one of the tougher ones to solve in today’s puzzle.

If you’re struggling to solve the “Bendy body parts” clue, here are some hints and the official answer to help you navigate through the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Bendy body parts’ Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”

It ends with the letter “S.” Hint 2: You have two of them.

You have two of them. Hint 3: An anagram for this word is “KEENS.”

An anagram for this word is “KEENS.” Hint 4: The body’s largest joint.

I’m about to reveal the answer, so don’t read on until you have your best guess ready.

‘Bendy body parts’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Bendy body parts” clue on the Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “KNEES.” Knees are highly flexible and bendy, making them the body part referenced by this clue.

‘Bendy body parts’ clue difficulty rating

Most parts of the body are pretty flexible, so narrowing it down to the right one for the “Bendy body parts” clue is pretty tough. If you have a couple of other clues on this puzzle solved, it can be a bit easier, but otherwise, it’s mostly a guessing game with lots of viable choices.

This clue definitely leans a bit on the harder side, but it isn’t one of the trickiest ones I’ve seen. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Bendy body parts” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 23 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Spice that tastes like licorice — ANISE

Spice that tastes like licorice 6A Hot drink popular in the fall — CIDER

Hot drink popular in the fall 7A Bendy body parts — KNEES

Bendy body parts 8A Bird that, surprisingly, doesn’t have any blue pigments in its feathers — JAY

Bird that, surprisingly, doesn’t have any blue pigments in its feathers 9A Apple pie ___ mode — ALA

Down

1D Cutesy cry of frustration — ACK

Cutesy cry of frustration 2D “Teenage Mutant ___ Turtles” — NINJA

“Teenage Mutant ___ Turtles” 3D Best possible — IDEAL

Best possible 4D “Peace!” — SEE YA

“Peace!” 5D Hospital areas in medical dramas, for short — ERS

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for tackling some more word games, you might enjoy working on the crossword puzzles over at the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Both are fairly similar to the NYT Mini Crossword, making them the perfect option if you want more clues to solve. You also might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re seeking different types of puzzles to solve.

