And there you have it NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

“There you have it,” says the July 24 NYT Mini Crossword, and if you’re screaming at the screen wondering what “it” is, I have it, and you need it.

I sometimes wonder if crosswords are too vague and broad in their clues. “And there you have it!” is fairly on the nose, but it has so many possibilities as answers, but only one fits the bill.

‘And there you have it’ nine across NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: One vowel repeats twice.

Like a training montage in a hero-origin film, I’ve done all I can to help you, and if you’re still not ready, enlightenment awaits.

“TADA” is the solution to nine across in today’s NYT puzzle—and you’re either laughing or screaming, I can feel it.

In fairness, I have shouted or exclaimed the word “Tada” after doing something successfully, so this answer is not beyond comprehension. It’s one of those that makes sense once it’s inputted, but it’s understandable if it didn’t arrive at the forefront of your answers.

All July 24 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

1A Book character who wears a red-and-white-striped shirt — WALDO

Book character who wears a red-and-white-striped shirt — 6A With 7-Across, fried appetizer that’s appropriate for the Olympics? — ONION

With 7-Across, fried appetizer that’s appropriate for the Olympics? — 7A See 6-Across — RINGS

See 6-Across — 8A Academic acronym — STEM

Academic acronym — 9A “And there you have it!” — TADA

Down

1D Least favorable — WORST

Least favorable — 2D She’s like an older sister to Maria in “West Side Story” — ANITA

She’s like an older sister to Maria in “West Side Story” — 3D Like index cards, typically — LINED

Like index cards, typically — 4D Belief that’s not to be questioned — DOGMA

Belief that’s not to be questioned — 5D Carry-___ (some luggage) — ONS

‘And there you have it’ July 24 NYT clue difficulty

To reiterate, I’m completely fine with the clue and the solution, but “TADA” is one of the few answers you could arrive at. Done was an obvious answer I repeated over and over. This one needs other solutions to get to the answer, so it’s not a hard clue, so three out of five works for me.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

Many word games exist on the internet, and the LA Times, Washington Post, Strands, and Spelling Bee are about as good as it gets when it comes to daily mental workouts to kill time or wake you up in the morning.

