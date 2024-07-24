Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
nyt mini crossword and there you have it guide
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

And there you have it NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

But do YOU have it?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 06:23 am

“There you have it,” says the July 24 NYT Mini Crossword, and if you’re screaming at the screen wondering what “it” is, I have it, and you need it.

Recommended Videos

I sometimes wonder if crosswords are too vague and broad in their clues. “And there you have it!” is fairly on the nose, but it has so many possibilities as answers, but only one fits the bill.

‘And there you have it’ nine across NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

and there you have it clue in nyt mini crossword
Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: One vowel repeats twice.
  • Hint 2: It’s magic.
  • Hint 3: The Joker says this after playing with a pencil.
  • Hint 4: It ends with “A.”

Like a training montage in a hero-origin film, I’ve done all I can to help you, and if you’re still not ready, enlightenment awaits.

TADA” is the solution to nine across in today’s NYT puzzle—and you’re either laughing or screaming, I can feel it.

In fairness, I have shouted or exclaimed the word “Tada” after doing something successfully, so this answer is not beyond comprehension. It’s one of those that makes sense once it’s inputted, but it’s understandable if it didn’t arrive at the forefront of your answers.

All July 24 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

Down

‘And there you have it’ July 24 NYT clue difficulty

To reiterate, I’m completely fine with the clue and the solution, but “TADA” is one of the few answers you could arrive at. Done was an obvious answer I repeated over and over. This one needs other solutions to get to the answer, so it’s not a hard clue, so three out of five works for me.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

Many word games exist on the internet, and the LA Times, Washington Post, Strands, and Spelling Bee are about as good as it gets when it comes to daily mental workouts to kill time or wake you up in the morning.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.