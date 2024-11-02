‘Ancient builder of Machu Picchu’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Are you familiar with old civilizations that created wonders that are celebrated even today? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Ancient builder of Machu Picchu,” which tests your knowledge of history to find the name of a group that excelled in engineering and farming, among many other achievements.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues confuse you, you can use our hints and answers to easily solve the word game.

‘Ancient builder of Machu Picchu’ NYT Nov. 2 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Ancient civilization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is the name of the Peru-based civilization which is known for its impressive stone structures.

The answer is the name of the Peru-based civilization which is known for its impressive stone structures. Hint 2: The four-letter solution is a group known for its historical significance in the Andes region.

The four-letter solution is a group known for its historical significance in the Andes region. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “I.”

It starts with the letter “I.” Hint 4: The solution is a civilization that is popular for its extensive network of roads across the Andes, connecting various regions of their empire and their skilled metalwork, particularly with precious metals.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven down in the Nov. 2 New York Times Mini Crossword is “INCA.” Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it was constructed in the 15th century under the reign of the Inca emperor Pachacuti. It is also known as the “Lost City of the Incas,” and it is celebrated for its sophisticated dry-stone construction and its impressive location high in the Andes mountains.

DID YOU KNOW? The Incas developed advanced agricultural techniques, including terrace farming, which allowed them to grow crops on steep mountainsides, which helped them adapt to the challenging Andean mountainous terrain.

‘Ancient builder of Machu Picchu’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The Incas were truly ahead of their times. Machu Picchu is one of their most famous accomplishments. However, if you’re unaware of South American history, then you may find it difficult to find the answer. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 2) answers

Across

1A Thermometer reading, for short — TEMP

Thermometer reading, for short 5A Dessert made with black-and-white cookies — OREO PIE

Dessert made with black-and-white cookies 9A Viral pygmy hippo parodized on “Weekend Update” — MOO DENG

Viral pygmy hippo parodized on “Weekend Update” 10A “Incidentally …,” in a text — BTW

“Incidentally …,” in a text 11A Heart test inits. — ECG

Heart test inits. 12A “Don’t worry, it’s just a scratch!” — I M OKAY

“Don’t worry, it’s just a scratch!” 14A French filmdom — CINE

French filmdom 15A Canceled, as a TV series — AXED

Down

1D “Lara Croft: ___ Raider” — TOMB

“Lara Croft: ___ Raider” 2D Sexy, steamy stuff — EROTICA

Sexy, steamy stuff 3D Pet food product with a jingle sung by a cat — MEOWMIX

Pet food product with a jingle sung by a cat 4D Holder of peas — POD

Holder of peas 6D Cheated at hide-and-seek — PEEKED

Cheated at hide-and-seek 7D Ancient builder of Machu Picchu — INCA

Ancient builder of Machu Picchu 8D Like quiche and custard — EGGY

Like quiche and custard 13D Number accidentally typed instead of an exclamation point — ONE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are stretching your brain too far, you can sharpen those skills with the LA Times and Washington Post. However, you can also try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great alternatives for increasing your vocabulary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy