‘Ancient builder of Machu Picchu’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

We’ve got the hints to solve the “Ancient builder of Machu Picchu” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Published: Nov 2, 2024 07:36 am

Are you familiar with old civilizations that created wonders that are celebrated even today? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Ancient builder of Machu Picchu,” which tests your knowledge of history to find the name of a group that excelled in engineering and farming, among many other achievements.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues confuse you, you can use our hints and answers to easily solve the word game.

‘Ancient builder of Machu Picchu’ NYT Nov. 2 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the Ancient builder of Machu Picchu clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Ancient civilization. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is the name of the Peru-based civilization which is known for its impressive stone structures.
  • Hint 2: The four-letter solution is a group known for its historical significance in the Andes region.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “I.”
  • Hint 4: The solution is a civilization that is popular for its extensive network of roads across the Andes, connecting various regions of their empire and their skilled metalwork, particularly with precious metals.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven down in the Nov. 2 New York Times Mini Crossword is “INCA.” Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it was constructed in the 15th century under the reign of the Inca emperor Pachacuti. It is also known as the “Lost City of the Incas,” and it is celebrated for its sophisticated dry-stone construction and its impressive location high in the Andes mountains.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Incas developed advanced agricultural techniques, including terrace farming, which allowed them to grow crops on steep mountainsides, which helped them adapt to the challenging Andean mountainous terrain.

‘Ancient builder of Machu Picchu’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The Incas were truly ahead of their times. Machu Picchu is one of their most famous accomplishments. However, if you’re unaware of South American history, then you may find it difficult to find the answer. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 2) answers

Across

  • 1A Thermometer reading, for short — TEMP
  • 5A Dessert made with black-and-white cookies — OREO PIE
  • 9A Viral pygmy hippo parodized on “Weekend Update” — MOO DENG
  • 10A “Incidentally …,” in a text — BTW
  • 11A Heart test inits. — ECG
  • 12A “Don’t worry, it’s just a scratch!” — I M OKAY
  • 14A French filmdom — CINE
  • 15A Canceled, as a TV series — AXED

Down

  • 1D “Lara Croft: ___ Raider” — TOMB
  • 2D Sexy, steamy stuff — EROTICA
  • 3D Pet food product with a jingle sung by a cat — MEOWMIX
  • 4D Holder of peas — POD
  • 6D Cheated at hide-and-seek — PEEKED
  • 7D Ancient builder of Machu Picchu — INCA
  • 8D Like quiche and custard — EGGY
  • 13D Number accidentally typed instead of an exclamation point — ONE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are stretching your brain too far, you can sharpen those skills with the LA Times and Washington Post. However, you can also try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great alternatives for increasing your vocabulary.

