Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Here’s all you need to know about the “Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Nov 2, 2024 06:45 am

Have you ever watched a parody of a baby hippo on the internet? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update,” which tests your knowledge of one such animal that went viral on the internet for its cuteness.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword leaves you puzzled, you can use our hints and answers to help you breeze through the puzzle. 

‘Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update’ NYT Nov. 2 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
She’s adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is a hippo that stays in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.
  • Hint 2: The seven-letter solution is a combination of two Thai words meaning “bouncy pork,” reflecting the baby hippo’s playful and endearing nature.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “M.”
  • Hint 4: The solution is the name of the cute baby hippo on the internet which also has a 24-hour livestream due to its growing popularity. 

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to nine across in the Nov. 2 New York Times Mini Crossword is “MOODENG.” Thailand’s Moo Deng went viral on the internet after Zoo Keepers posted the cute hippo’s pictures on their Facebook page. Moo Deng’s expressive behavior has made her an internet sensation, inspiring fan art, memes, and themed merchandise. Moo Deng also appeared in a parody on Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update,” so the answer fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW?

Pygmy hippos are significantly smaller than their common hippo relatives, weighing around 250 kilograms as adults. They are native to the forests and swamps of West Africa and are classified as endangered, with only about 2,000 remaining in the wild. 

‘Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Moo Deng is among other popular zoo animals like Harambe, Pesto, Fiona, Hua Hua, and many other creatures who went viral on the internet for their stories. Moo Deng is the latest entry to this ever-growing list and if you’re someone like me who has an Instagram feed full of cute animal reels then chances are you already know about Moo Deng and her cute antics. 

However, if you don’t know much about animals and don’t watch the frequent SNL parodies then this cute baby hippo might ruin your perfect streak to solving the crossword without a problem. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 2) answers

Across

  • 1A Thermometer reading, for short — TEMP
  • 5A Dessert made with black-and-white cookies — OREO PIE
  • 9A Viral pygmy hippo parodized on “Weekend Update” — MOO DENG
  • 10A “Incidentally …,” in a text — BTW
  • 11A Heart test inits. — ECG
  • 12A “Don’t worry, it’s just a scratch!” — I M OKAY
  • 14A French filmdom — CINE
  • 15A Canceled, as a TV series — AXED

Down

  • 1D “Lara Croft: ___ Raider” — TOMB
  • 2D Sexy, steamy stuff — EROTICA
  • 3D Pet food product with a jingle sung by a cat — MEOWMIX
  • 4D Holder of peas — POD
  • 6D Cheated at hide-and-seek — PEEKED
  • 7D Ancient builder of Machu Picchu — INCA
  • 8D Like quiche and custard — EGGY
  • 13D Number accidentally typed instead of an exclamation point — ONE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are slowing you down, step up your word puzzle game with the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. However, you can also refresh your mind with the engaging Strands and Spelling Bee, which are fun alternatives.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin