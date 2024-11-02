‘Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever watched a parody of a baby hippo on the internet? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Viral pygmy hippo parodized on Weekend Update,” which tests your knowledge of one such animal that went viral on the internet for its cuteness.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword leaves you puzzled, you can use our hints and answers to help you breeze through the puzzle.

She’s adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a hippo that stays in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

Hint 2: The seven-letter solution is a combination of two Thai words meaning "bouncy pork," reflecting the baby hippo's playful and endearing nature.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "M."

Hint 4: The solution is the name of the cute baby hippo on the internet which also has a 24-hour livestream due to its growing popularity.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to nine across in the Nov. 2 New York Times Mini Crossword is “MOODENG.” Thailand’s Moo Deng went viral on the internet after Zoo Keepers posted the cute hippo’s pictures on their Facebook page. Moo Deng’s expressive behavior has made her an internet sensation, inspiring fan art, memes, and themed merchandise. Moo Deng also appeared in a parody on Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update,” so the answer fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? Pygmy hippos are significantly smaller than their common hippo relatives, weighing around 250 kilograms as adults. They are native to the forests and swamps of West Africa and are classified as endangered, with only about 2,000 remaining in the wild.

Moo Deng is among other popular zoo animals like Harambe, Pesto, Fiona, Hua Hua, and many other creatures who went viral on the internet for their stories. Moo Deng is the latest entry to this ever-growing list and if you’re someone like me who has an Instagram feed full of cute animal reels then chances are you already know about Moo Deng and her cute antics.

However, if you don’t know much about animals and don’t watch the frequent SNL parodies then this cute baby hippo might ruin your perfect streak to solving the crossword without a problem. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 2) answers

Across

1A Thermometer reading, for short — TEMP

Thermometer reading, for short 5A Dessert made with black-and-white cookies — OREO PIE

Dessert made with black-and-white cookies 9A Viral pygmy hippo parodized on “Weekend Update” — MOO DENG

Viral pygmy hippo parodized on “Weekend Update” 10A “Incidentally …,” in a text — BTW

“Incidentally …,” in a text 11A Heart test inits. — ECG

Heart test inits. 12A “Don’t worry, it’s just a scratch!” — I M OKAY

“Don’t worry, it’s just a scratch!” 14A French filmdom — CINE

French filmdom 15A Canceled, as a TV series — AXED

Down

1D “Lara Croft: ___ Raider” — TOMB

“Lara Croft: ___ Raider” 2D Sexy, steamy stuff — EROTICA

Sexy, steamy stuff 3D Pet food product with a jingle sung by a cat — MEOWMIX

Pet food product with a jingle sung by a cat 4D Holder of peas — POD

Holder of peas 6D Cheated at hide-and-seek — PEEKED

Cheated at hide-and-seek 7D Ancient builder of Machu Picchu — INCA

Ancient builder of Machu Picchu 8D Like quiche and custard — EGGY

Like quiche and custard 13D Number accidentally typed instead of an exclamation point — ONE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are slowing you down, step up your word puzzle game with the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. However, you can also refresh your mind with the engaging Strands and Spelling Bee, which are fun alternatives.

