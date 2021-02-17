Wild Rift player shows how to casually steal Rift Herald with Orianna

A Wild Rift player recently shared a video that shows how to casually steal Rift Herald with Orianna.

After noticing that the opposing laner was missing, the player decided to walk towards the top lane to assist his ally in case of a gank. Suddenly, he was greeted by his opponent and his jungler killing the Rift Herald. With a clean combo, Orianna stole away the Rift Herald and flashed away to safety without hassle. With the opponents having their Flash on cooldown, the heist was a success which resulted in no penalties to Orianna.

Wild Rift, the mobile clone of League of Legends, was made available to more regions recently. With a huge influx of new players, more highlight clips are being shared by the players. While the core idea is the same, some abilities went through some changes. In this case, Orianna’s ball has a self-targeting system to help players land their abilities just like in the League PC counterpart. However, more experienced players can target the ball direction by themselves to ensure that they can combo the correct targets.

If you want to experience the mobile version of League, you too can try it out for free by downloading it from either Google Play or the App Store. Most abilities are unchanged so if you’re familiar with League, you shouldn’t have any issues adjusting to the new environment.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.