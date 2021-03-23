League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.2: Full notes and updates

There's plenty to look forward to.

League of Legends: Wild Rift‘s 2.2 update is set to join the game on March 30, bringing new tank items, icons, and the role preference ranked system to the mobile game.

It will also lay the groundwork for a few highly anticipated features, such as the ARAM game mode and an event surrounding Kha’Zix and Rengar’s rivalry in the jungle.

Here are the full notes for Wild Rift Patch 2.2.

Champions

Riot said it’s “heard feedback” from the community that there were “a lot of humanoid champs” in the game. To fix that, several new “monsters” are being added to Wild Rift over the next few months.

Galio

Scheduled for release on April 1

Role: Tank

Region: Demacia

Rammus

Scheduled for release on April 22

Role: Tank

Region: Shurima

New passive: Rolling Armordillo Gains 32 movement speed when out of combat.

Q rework: Powerball Enables his passive and grants up to 110 percent bonus movement speed over six seconds. Colliding with an enemy deals AoE magic damage, knocking back and slowing enemies by 40 percent for one second.

New ultimate: Soaring Slam Jumps and slams down by dealing magic damage and creating aftershocks for four seconds, similar to the effect on his PC version. Aftershocks deal magic damage and slow enemies by 12 percent, stacking up to 60 percent.



Kha’Zix

Scheduled for release on May 6

Role: Assassin

Region: The Void

Rengar

Scheduled for release on May 6

Role: Tank

Region: Ixtal

Renekton

Scheduled for release on May 12

Role: Fighter

Region: Shurima

New icons

Riot will update the item icons in Wild Rift to match the ones in the PC version of League.

Items

New options will be added for tank players.

Frozen Heart

70 Armor

300 Max mana

20 Ability Haste

[Passive] Winter’s Caress: Reduces nearby enemies’ attack speed by 15 percent.

Force of Nature

350 HP

45 Magic Resistance

[Passive] Storm: Five percent move speed.

[Active] Absorb: Taking ability damage grants move speed and magic resistance for five seconds, stacking up to five times for a max of 30 move speed and 20 magic resistance. Each unique ability gives one stack.

Sunfire Aegis

500 HP

15 Ability Haste

Immolate: Deals magic damage and one percent bonus health per second to nearby enemies.

Flametouch: At max Immolate stacks, attacks burn enemies.

Sheen

After using an ability, your next basic attack deals on-hit bonus damage for a certain period of time.

Sapphire Crystal

Early item that grants mana.

Skins and events

New skin line: Stargazer. Exclusive to Wild Rift. Camille Twisted Fate Soraka

Brolaf

Frostfire Annie

Orianna skin

Darius skin

Events

ARAM

Game mode on Howling Abyss with only one lane.

Randomly selected champions with a maximum of two rerolls.

Average of 12-minute games

New summoner spell: Mark/Dash. A snowball that can close the gap between you and your enemies.

Start of April: three-day test

Middle of April: one-month test

Will come back later in the year.

Masters of the Hunt

Wild Rift’s next major event will highlight the rivalry between Kha’Zix and Rengar. It’s set to go live in May.

Other

Attack frame adjustment

Ghost rework

120Hz support for high end phones

New pings Enemy missing Group Warded

Tuning button “dead zones”

Show champ names (or no

names)

names) Position preference queue

Wild Pass

Players will be able to test out the new tank items and icons, as well as the new position preference options in ranked, when Patch 2.2 is added to Wild Rift on March 30.

