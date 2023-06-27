Where to find Ueymag Barb in Warframe

With a ton of new content that has made its way into Warframe through the newest update—The Seven Crimes of Kullervo—comes a bunch of new and important materials, one of them being the Ueymeg Barb.

This rare material is especially valuable because it happens to be one of the materials needed to obtain Kullervo, the titular Warframe added in with the newest update.

Players have been finding it tough to locate where exactly this elusive material is found, which is why we have come up with a guide to let you know where exactly you should be farming for Ueymeg Barb in Warframe, below.

How to farm Ueymeg Barb in Warframe

There are two distinct methods by which you can farm Ueymeg Barb in Warframe:

Through Kullervo’s Hold

The easier and more preferred method of the two for farming Ueymeg Barb is through searching for it within the game’s world. There is, however, only one place where you can find this rare material, and that place happens to be Kullervo’s Hold.

You will want to navigate over to Kullervo’s Hold when it appears during the Anger, Sorrow, or Fear spirals, which are usually the only times you can enter Kullervo’s Hold. However, till July 5, 2023, you can directly access Kullervo’s Hold when you select it after entering Duviri from the Dormizone due to the time-limited event that is currently running in Warframe.

This will then start a Lone Story that will always end in a battle with Kullervo, which makes getting the Ueymeg Barb a lot easier than usual. Tick tock pal, time’s running out and you’re gonna wanna make the best use of this time-limited event.

You will also want to keep your eyes peeled since there is no exact location for this plant within the Hold, appearing in different locations for each player. If you happen to be in luck, you will even come across a bunch of them in a single space.

Through Steel Path circuits

The tougher option that you can consider to obtain the Ueymeg Barb is through the Steel Path circuit runs as well as Normal circuit runs. Through these circuits, you can obtain Ueymeg Barb as one of the possible rewards, so it is definitely worth a shot.

That being said, it is quite the slower method of the two, which means there’s no real benefit of using these circuits to farm Ueymeg Barb unless you really hate going through Kullervo’s Hold over and over.

