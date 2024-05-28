Jade with her weapons in Warframe
A counter to the darkness. Image via Digital Extremes.
Category:
Warframe

When does Jade release for Warframe?

The light in the darkness.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|
Published: May 27, 2024 11:03 pm

The angelic Jade is set to be the 57th Warframe added to Digital Extreme’s space-ninja simulator. Framed as the perfect counter to the terrifying Stalker that haunts us all after we kill Warframe bosses, she’s the foil to his rampant destruction.

Here’s when we’re expecting to be able to play the new Warframe Warframe.

Jade’s Warframe release window

Jade is rumored to release just before TennoCon 2024. TennoCon, Warframe’s annual fan get-together, will be taking place from July 19 to July 20.

We do not have a definite release date though, which is par for the course with Warframe. Over the last ten years, players have become quite used to dates sliding around and changing depending on a multitude of factors, ranging from build stability or balancing the new kits before they completely overturn the metagame.

Jade’s theme is that of a singing angel, and her appearance involves pretty typical imagery, such as wings and flowing cloth. We don’t know much about her abilities and kit at this moment in time, but we do know that she will be a support Frame focused on helping her squad and rebuffing enemies.

Jade will be released as part of the Jade Shadows update and will possess the signature weapons Harmony, Cantare, and Eversong Bow. Having three signature weapons is unusual in Warframe and is further evidence of her position as a counter to the Stalker. Evensong will be the thematic counter to the Dread bow, the Cantare is a throwing weapon, much like Stalker’s Despair, and finally, the Harmony is a scythe to the counter Hate, the weapon Stalker will have used to kill quite a few of us at one point or another.

Aidan O'Brien
A massive gaming fan, Aidan has been bad at esports since before it had a name. Known for haunting Quake and Unreal Tournament servers back in the day, he graduated to being bad at Brood War before moving on to becoming a terrible ADC in any MOBA that will have him. He spends too much time in Warframe and Destiny 2, and is eyeballing Marathon like a starving man looking at a sandwich.