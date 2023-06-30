Warframe: What is Baro Ki’Teer selling today – full inventory for June 30, 2023

He comes from the Void with extraordinary deals for the discerning Tenno.

Baro Ki’Teer, the mysterious Void Trader, will bless Warframe players with his presence every two weeks. The opulent salesman will take up residence on one of the public relays, giving players a chance to purchase his wares. A combination of Credits and Ducats is usually required to get access to the powerful mods, intricate weapons, and startling cosmetics that Baro will have liberated from the treacherous Void.

What is Baro selling today in Warframe?

Baro has set up shop on the Strata Relay near Earth. He has the following items in stock:

Item Ducats Credits Ki’teer Reverence Ephemera 250 350000 Primed Smite Infested 350 140000 Primed Fast Hands 375 120000 Primed Charged Shell 350 200000 Liset Prisma Skin 120 150000 Quanta Vandal 450 300000 Left Prisma Edo Shoulder Plates 100 55000 Right Prisma Edo Shoulder Plates 100 55000 Prisma Edo Chest Plate 225 250000 Left Prisma Edo Knee Plates 100 55000 Right Prisma Edo Knee Plates 100 55000 Mantis Prisma Skin 230 375000 Prisma Obex 500 175000 Domus Syandana 600 400000 Orokin Tower Extraction Scene 325 175000 Ki’teer Atmos Oculus 525 375000 Mirage Immortal Skin 550 100000 Taxon Desert-Camo Skin 200 150000 Prisma Companion Poster 90 110000 Blue Ki’teer Safari K-Drive Scrawl 75 75000 Elixis Latron Pistol Skin 400 215000 Lemnas Staff Skin 350 275000 Deimos Scissus Prex 75 100000 Primed Fulmination 350 175000 Bekran Zaft’s Equipment 100 125000 Aged Claret of Denas 100 100000 Fae Path Ephemera 15 1000 Sands Of Inaros Blueprint 100 25000

What should you buy from Baro this week?

Primed Fulmination is hidden away near the end of the list, but it is a must-have right now. The area-of-effect meta is still in full swing, despite efforts from Digital Extremes to tame it. Weapons that do blast radius damage are in fashion right now, so grab this and watch entire screens of enemies go boom.

Primed Charged Shell is an important mod for very specific Shotgun builds, so snap it up if you have the Ducats. Primed Smite Infested can be missed if you don’t have a pressing need for it. Melee is always just strong in general, and few builds lean into specific faction cards the way many ranged weapons can.

The Quanta Vandal is an okay weapon, fine MR fodder but not anything that will upset your own personal meta. After that, we have lots of cosmetic options, but that is really all down to user preference.

How to get Ducats in Warframe

Ducats are a special currency that you can only earn by selling Prime items to the booths near Baro on the public relays. Getting them is a pretty simple process:

Play missions to get your hands on Prime Relics. These drops from most missions as a reward.

Take those Relics into Void Fissure missions that you can access from the Navigation screen. Kill enemies in those missions that have a gold aura to drop a Reactant. Picking up 10 Reactants will crack open the Relic.

End the mission by completing the objective, and then you can select your reward from the opened Relics within your squad. They will be worth 15, 45, or 100 Ducats, depending on the rarity of the item. If you are just farming for Ducats, always make sure you pick the rarest item available.

If you don’t want to use those parts to make the relevant Prime weapon or Warframe, you can sell them to Baro for Ducats.

