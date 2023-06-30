Warframe: What is Baro Ki’Teer selling today – full inventory for June 30, 2023

He comes from the Void with extraordinary deals for the discerning Tenno.

Mesa, Baruk, and Excalibur on the Plains of Eidolon in Warframe
Image via Digital Extremes

Baro Ki’Teer, the mysterious Void Trader, will bless Warframe players with his presence every two weeks. The opulent salesman will take up residence on one of the public relays, giving players a chance to purchase his wares. A combination of Credits and Ducats is usually required to get access to the powerful mods, intricate weapons, and startling cosmetics that Baro will have liberated from the treacherous Void.

What is Baro selling today in Warframe?

Baro has set up shop on the Strata Relay near Earth. He has the following items in stock:

ItemDucatsCredits
Ki’teer Reverence Ephemera250350000
Primed Smite Infested350140000
Primed Fast Hands375120000
Primed Charged Shell350200000
Liset Prisma Skin120150000
Quanta Vandal450300000
Left Prisma Edo Shoulder Plates10055000
Right Prisma Edo Shoulder Plates10055000
Prisma Edo Chest Plate225250000
Left Prisma Edo Knee Plates10055000
Right Prisma Edo Knee Plates10055000
Mantis Prisma Skin230375000
Prisma Obex500175000
Domus Syandana600400000
Orokin Tower Extraction Scene325175000
Ki’teer Atmos Oculus525375000
Mirage Immortal Skin550100000
Taxon Desert-Camo Skin200150000
Prisma Companion Poster90110000
Blue Ki’teer Safari K-Drive Scrawl7575000
Elixis Latron Pistol Skin400215000
Lemnas Staff Skin350275000
Deimos Scissus Prex75100000
Primed Fulmination350175000
Bekran Zaft’s Equipment100125000
Aged Claret of Denas100100000
Fae Path Ephemera151000
Sands Of Inaros Blueprint10025000

Related: How to get Kullervo in Warframe

What should you buy from Baro this week?

Primed Fulmination is hidden away near the end of the list, but it is a must-have right now. The area-of-effect meta is still in full swing, despite efforts from Digital Extremes to tame it. Weapons that do blast radius damage are in fashion right now, so grab this and watch entire screens of enemies go boom.

Primed Charged Shell is an important mod for very specific Shotgun builds, so snap it up if you have the Ducats. Primed Smite Infested can be missed if you don’t have a pressing need for it. Melee is always just strong in general, and few builds lean into specific faction cards the way many ranged weapons can.

The Quanta Vandal is an okay weapon, fine MR fodder but not anything that will upset your own personal meta. After that, we have lots of cosmetic options, but that is really all down to user preference.

How to get Ducats in Warframe

Ducats are a special currency that you can only earn by selling Prime items to the booths near Baro on the public relays. Getting them is a pretty simple process:

  • Play missions to get your hands on Prime Relics. These drops from most missions as a reward.
  • Take those Relics into Void Fissure missions that you can access from the Navigation screen. Kill enemies in those missions that have a gold aura to drop a Reactant. Picking up 10 Reactants will crack open the Relic.
  • End the mission by completing the objective, and then you can select your reward from the opened Relics within your squad. They will be worth 15, 45, or 100 Ducats, depending on the rarity of the item. If you are just farming for Ducats, always make sure you pick the rarest item available.
  • If you don’t want to use those parts to make the relevant Prime weapon or Warframe, you can sell them to Baro for Ducats.

About the author

Aidan O'Brien

A massive gaming fan, Aidan has been bad at esports since before it had a name. Known for haunting Quake and Unreal Tournament servers back in the day, he graduated to being bad at Brood War before moving on to becoming a terrible ADC in any MOBA that will have him. He spends too much time in Warframe and Destiny 2, and is eyeballing Marathon like a starving man looking at a sandwich.

More Stories by Aidan O'Brien