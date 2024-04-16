Warframe players compare number of painstaking hours it took to find their frame of choice

For some players, it can take hours for them to find their perfect character before settling into any game. It’s a rite of passage for a lot of Warframe players, and they recently began comparing how long it took them to discover their favorite frames to use.

Warframe is a free-to-play behemoth with over 50 Warframe suits for players to choose from. Although these can be purchased directly from the in-game story, developer Digital Extreme offers an alternative that can have players grinding resources and missions for hours before unlocking them. It might take a long time, but the devoted community dives straight into the fray with each update, and several Warframe community members on Reddit shared how long it was before they found the preferred frame to use when playing.

Dante from the latest Warframe update. Image by Digital Extremes.

It all started with a relatively new Warframe player sharing they had only been playing for 113 hours and still needed to discover the ideal frame they enjoyed playing. Thankfully, many Warframe community members chimed in to share their stats about how long they’ve been playing and their favorite picks.

“1,500 hours till I farmed up Kullervo and said this is the one,” community member SAFVoid wrote. Another veteran Warframe player, Steeevo34, said they’d “been playing on and off since 2014, and Voruna released in 2022, so I guess it took me 8 years. The journey for me looked like Volt -> Oberon -> Nidus -> Voruna.”

One enthusiastic Warframe player, Minoreva, shared that they had “2,200 hours (from profile stats),” going from Trinity to Vauban, Protea, and eventually Dante, but they also offered sage advice to newer Warframe players. “It’s tough to stick to one Warframe,” they noted, “as overusing one will result in boredom and repetitive gameplay.” Given the time commitment it takes to get into Warframe and stick with it, these numbers are about what we can expect from veteran players, given that Warframe is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year.

Many of the players who shared their stats were veteran Warframe players, and several of them reiterated a similar message alongside their stats: don’t get stuck with finding one frame. It came best from TTungsteNN, who shared they’ve spent 3,000 hours playing and still don’t have a main frame, but that’s not a concern to them. “Don’t worry about finding your ‘main,'” they wrote. “Worry about finding your preferred playstyle, then have fun trying to find ways to make it work on various frames.”

Given these numbers, it’s no surprise Warframe is celebrating its 11th anniversary. Developer Digital Extremes has remained devoted to its fans with consistent updates, and players continue to come back, even if they don’t quite know how long it takes to find a perfect frame, and many might say it’s too much of a challenge to do so, given how much the game consistently changes.

