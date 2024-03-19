How to get all Warframe 11-Year Anniversary Twitch Drops

Warframe has been going strong for 11 years, and the development team wants to celebrate its fans who have been with it during this journey. For a limited time, you can get several rewards for Warframe through Twitch Drops, but only during select times.

There are three Twitch Drop rewards you can get during the 11-Year Anniversary. However, certain rewards only appear at specific times. You want to ensure you jump on this opportunity each week and keep up with the Twitch schedule. You also want to make sure you know what Warframe Twitch channels to watch to earn these rewards before they disappear.

All 11-Year Anniversary Twitch Drops in Warframe

There are several rewards you can earn by watching select Warframe streamers. Image via Digital Extremes

The Twitch Drops campaign for the Warframe 11-Year Anniversary begins on March 25. Each reward is available for a week, giving you plenty of time to grab it. That does mean you need to make sure you have a Twitch account tied to your Warframe profile. Getting these rewards are similar to last year’s TennoCon 2023 rewards.

These are the rewards and dates you need to watch supported Community Streams in the Warframe community.

Week One: From March 25 to April 1, earn the Community Little Duck Graffiti Glyph

From March 25 to April 1, earn the Community Little Duck Graffiti Glyph Week Two : From April 1 to April 8, and earn the Community Mother Graffiti Glyph

: From April 1 to April 8, and earn the Community Mother Graffiti Glyph Week Three: From April 8 to April 15, and earn the Community Cavalero Graffiti Glyph

You must watch any Community Streamers for Warframe during these dates to earn the rewards. There is a required time limit, but it’s only 45 minutes, and then you get the rewards on your Twitch profile.

Before you start watching any of the supported Warframe Community Streams, I recommend linking your Twitch Account to your Warframe account. The process of doing this should be similar for other accounts, but you can do this from the Warframe website after logging into your account from your PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or official Warframe profile.

During the 11-Year Anniversary event, there’s also the opportunity for Warframe players to earn the Dex Nikana reward by logging into the game starting on March 27. It’s an exclusive reward for this year’s celebration. The developers did not share when you could stop earning this reward, so jump into the game as soon as you can to earn Dex Nikana before it disappears.

