Category:
Warframe

How to get all Warframe 11-Year Anniversary Twitch Drops

Celebrate Warframe's anniversary by grabbing these limited-time Twitch Drop rewards.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 01:48 pm
Warframe 11-year Anniversary Celebration banner
Image via Digital Extremes.

Warframe has been going strong for 11 years, and the development team wants to celebrate its fans who have been with it during this journey. For a limited time, you can get several rewards for Warframe through Twitch Drops, but only during select times.

Recommended Videos

There are three Twitch Drop rewards you can get during the 11-Year Anniversary. However, certain rewards only appear at specific times. You want to ensure you jump on this opportunity each week and keep up with the Twitch schedule. You also want to make sure you know what Warframe Twitch channels to watch to earn these rewards before they disappear.

All 11-Year Anniversary Twitch Drops in Warframe

Twitch Warframe designs for 11-Year Anniversary
There are several rewards you can earn by watching select Warframe streamers. Image via Digital Extremes

The Twitch Drops campaign for the Warframe 11-Year Anniversary begins on March 25. Each reward is available for a week, giving you plenty of time to grab it. That does mean you need to make sure you have a Twitch account tied to your Warframe profile. Getting these rewards are similar to last year’s TennoCon 2023 rewards.

These are the rewards and dates you need to watch supported Community Streams in the Warframe community.

  • Week One: From March 25 to April 1, earn the Community Little Duck Graffiti Glyph
  • Week Two: From April 1 to April 8, and earn the Community Mother Graffiti Glyph
  • Week Three: From April 8 to April 15, and earn the Community Cavalero Graffiti Glyph

You must watch any Community Streamers for Warframe during these dates to earn the rewards. There is a required time limit, but it’s only 45 minutes, and then you get the rewards on your Twitch profile.

Before you start watching any of the supported Warframe Community Streams, I recommend linking your Twitch Account to your Warframe account. The process of doing this should be similar for other accounts, but you can do this from the Warframe website after logging into your account from your PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or official Warframe profile.

During the 11-Year Anniversary event, there’s also the opportunity for Warframe players to earn the Dex Nikana reward by logging into the game starting on March 27. It’s an exclusive reward for this year’s celebration. The developers did not share when you could stop earning this reward, so jump into the game as soon as you can to earn Dex Nikana before it disappears.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Incarnon Adapters are in rotation in Warframe this week?
A split image from Warframe showcasing two different weapons: on the left, a glowing, curved blade with ethereal energy and orbs around it in an underwater-like environment; on the right, a sleek, futuristic rifle with intricate design details against a purple background.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
What Incarnon Adapters are in rotation in Warframe this week?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Best ways to spend your Platinum in Warframe
Platinum icon on a grey background.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Best ways to spend your Platinum in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Warframe: Dante Unbound release date and gameplay details
A keywart showcasing the Dante Warframe channeling his powers.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Warframe: Dante Unbound release date and gameplay details
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Incarnon Adapters are in rotation in Warframe this week?
A split image from Warframe showcasing two different weapons: on the left, a glowing, curved blade with ethereal energy and orbs around it in an underwater-like environment; on the right, a sleek, futuristic rifle with intricate design details against a purple background.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
What Incarnon Adapters are in rotation in Warframe this week?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Best ways to spend your Platinum in Warframe
Platinum icon on a grey background.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Best ways to spend your Platinum in Warframe
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Warframe: Dante Unbound release date and gameplay details
A keywart showcasing the Dante Warframe channeling his powers.
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Warframe: Dante Unbound release date and gameplay details
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 14, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.