Warframe Mobile release date: When is Warframe coming to iOS and Android?

For years now, Warframe fans have been asking when the action-RPG is coming to Mobile devices. Now that it’s 2024, it won’t be long before players can enjoy Warframe on the go.

iOS and Android will finally be included alongside PC and consoles as platforms you can play Warframe on later this year. At long last, your Tenno will be able to explore and battle while you’re out and about.

When is Warframe coming to iOS and Android?

It won’t be long before fans get to play Warframe on mobile. Image via Digital Extremes

Warframe is coming to both mobile operating systems in 2024, but the timelines are a bit skewed. Warframe on iOS is tentatively scheduled to launch on Feb. 20, 2024, according to its Apple Store listing. While the Android version will be coming in 2024, it won’t release at the same time as iOS. It’ll be coming out at a later date, according to the official Warframe website. The Android version still doesn’t have a closed beta yet, so expect it far later in 2024 than the iOS version.

On the bright side, Warframe’s Whispers in the Walls update added cross-platform saves. As long as you’re signed in to your main account, you can play on all of your devices with a single save file. As it stands, this only applies to PC and consoles.

Digital Extreme’s decade-long RPG captured the hearts and minds of millions of players over the years. While it isn’t the biggest RPG on the market, it has a dedicated community and tons of content has been added since launch. So, get ready to load up your Warframes, Tenno, and drop in on your mobile device later this year. iOS users will get to play sooner, but Warframe is certainly coming to both mobile platforms before 2025.

This is an evolving story, and Dot Esports will update this article should any dates be confirmed.