How to merge Warframe accounts

The Warframe Whispers in the Walls update adds several unique gameplay mechanics, and it also introduces cross-platform saves. The cross-platform rollout begins a day after the update arrives, Dec. 14, but you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared when it does come by merging your accounts.

For those who want to partake in Warframe‘s cross-platform saves, merging accounts will be your top priority. You can do this in a few ways to make sure you can play Warframe on your favorite platforms, no matter where you are. Here’s what you need to know about how you merge your Warframe accounts.

How merging Warframe accounts & cross saves work

Prepare your accounts for cross-platform saves. Image via Digital Extremes

You will need to make your way over to the official Warframe website and start the Account Connect process. Here, you can merge or link your Warframe accounts, so your progress remains unified.

There is an option on Warframe‘s account connect page where you can link or merge your accounts, and there is a distinct difference between the two. If you merge Warframe accounts, you will need to choose which account you want to make your primary one, and the progression of all accounts will go into the primary one, which can be used on all connected platforms.

If you choose to link your Warframe account instead, you still need to select which will be your primary account. When you do this, other Warframe accounts will link to it, and you can use or create additional platforms to use everything you earn, such as customization, items, resources, and their progression on any of the linked platforms. It is important to note that accounts created before Nov. 24 can be merged; anything created after Nov. 24 can only be linked.

Between the two, I would recommend merging accounts if you have the option. Merging seems like an easier system and method of playing Warframe, especially if you’ve been playing for several years on a specific platform and enjoy jumping between platforms.

Following Warframe‘s Whispers in the Walls update, the cross-platform saves will be introduced in phases. Some players will gain access to it before others, and Digital Extremes has decided to go down this route to ensure the feature is working properly and is not causing any gameplay issues. You’ll be able to monitor when your Warframe accounts can be merged, and it has access to the cross-platform saves by visiting your Account Management page.