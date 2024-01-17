Best Gauss Prime build in Warframe

Gauss Prime is one of the best Warframes in the game to nuke opponents with ease. Base Gauss was already broken, and now, Gauss Prime is raising the bar with increased Shields and Sprint Speed. To succeed with this Warframe, all you need to know is that his Thermal Sunder ability is overpowered.

Gauss Prime Thermal Sunder build Nuke your enemies with Thermal Sunder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Energy Siphon (Squad receives +0.6 Energy Regen/s) – Naramon polarity

Rush (+30% Sprint Speed) – Naramon polarity

Primed Continuity (+55% Ability Duration) – Madurai polarity

Constitution (+40% Faster Knockdown Recovery, +28% Ability Duration) – No polarity

Natural Talent (Improves Casting Speed on Warframe abilities if applicable. +50% Casting Speed) – No polarity

Augur Message (+24% Ability Duration. 80% Energy spent on abilities is converted to Shields) – No polarity

Quick Thinking (Drains Energy to stop Lethal Damage with 240% Efficiency) – Vazarin polarity.

Augur Reach (+30% Ability Range. 80% Energy spent on abilities is converted to Shields) – no polarity

Stretch (+45% Ability Range) – No polarity

Archon Flow (+185% Energy Max. Enemies killed by Cold Abilities have 10% chance to drop an Energy Orb. Cooldown 10s) – Naramon polarity.

Arcane Fury (On Critical Hit: 360% chance for +180% Melee Damage to Melee Weapons for 18s.)

(On Critical Hit: 360% chance for +180% Melee Damage to Melee Weapons for 18s.) Arcane Energize (On Energy Pickup: 60% chance to replenish 150 Energy to self and allies within 15m. 15s cooldown.)

This Gauss Prime build in Warframe focuses on leveraging Duration mods to extend the active time of Redline, Range mods to extend the reach of Thermal Sunder—your primary ability against enemies—and Shield mods to boost survivability and shield regeneration through Kinetic Plating and the battery passive, since Gauss Prime can’t recover health alone.

Augur mods in this build are a game-changer, turning the energy you use for Thermal Sunder into Shields, adding a sneaky defensive edge to the ability. You’ve also got Archon Flow, Rush, Natural Talent, and Energy Siphon as the perfect utility for Gauss, who wants to be always on the move and using energy to dish out damage. And just to be extra safe, Quick Thinking is there to give you a survival boost if your Shields are wiped out or if you’re hit by Toxin damage, which penetrates your Shields.

Some of the utility mods in this build can be changed by Health and Invulnerability mods like Rolling Guard and Archon Vitality for extra, non-Shields survivability.

Playing the Gauss Prime Thermal Sunder build

Gauss’ playstyle in Warframe in this build revolves around using Mach Rush to rapidly charge the battery, followed by activating Redline to max out the battery capacity, preventing it from depleting while Redline is up. Then, simply use Thermal Sunder wherever you find a bunch of enemies stacking up to kill them nearly instantly.

Redline duration ensures continuous access to buffs like Fire Rate, Attack Speed, Reload Speed, and Holster Rate, along with enhancing the damage of Thermal Sunder’s Cold and Heat effects. You’ll maintain Gauss Prime’s energy at good levels with Efficiency mods and regain the energy through Kinetic Plating.