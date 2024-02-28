Inaros is getting some of his abilities and his passive ability updated. This Warframe has caused mixed feelings among players because he’s a strong tank but his abilities are slow and not very powerful. However, with the Dante Unbound update, things are going to change for him.

All Inaros rework ability changes in Warframe

Inaros’s update in Warframe makes him more mobile but keeps him tough, adding more ways to help with an armor-reducing effect in Scarab Swarm. Here are the changes to his abilities:

Passive

Inaros won’t turn into a Sarcophagus when he dies now. Instead, he becomes a sand wraith that can revive by hitting enemies a certain number of times. As this sand form, he can move like his normal self, not stuck in one place like before. The more often you die, the more hits you’ll need to revive. But if you stay alive long enough, the needed hits decrease if they had gone up before.

Desiccation

Desiccation’s main update lets Inaros use finishers on more enemies and more consistently. Before, some enemies could only be taken down from behind, and some couldn’t be finished at all. This update fixes both issues.

Devour and Sandstorm

Inaros’s Sandstorm ability is now combined with his second ability, Devour. When you use it, you create a sand whirlwind like the old Sandstorm, but this time it pulls enemies to the center instead of throwing them around. After the whirlwind stops, enemies are right at your feet, allowing you to use ground finishers on them to regain health.

This updated ability also heals Inaros for each enemy caught in the Sandstorm. Plus, he’s invulnerable while spinning and using the ability. He can also move much faster in the whirlwind than before, which is a nice mobility boost to his kit.

Scarab Swarm

Inaros’s Scarab Swarm has been split into two parts because of the combining of his previous abilities. The first part, now his third ability, keeps the scarab armor but includes the Status Effect protection from the Negation Swarm mod, using a bit of armor to block each debuff stack that would be applied. The Negation Swarm mod now prevents death, separate from this ability.

The second part, now his fourth ability, involves scarab that attack enemies in a swarm. Scarabs from enemies defeated by Scarab Swarm will trigger Sad Cats, attacking other enemies and spreading the ability further. The new Swarm does Corrosive damage consistently, not just on the final hit, making it great for sherring enemy armor in an area.

Inaros’ rework is coming with the Dante Unbound update sometime in March, with a specific date still to be revealed.