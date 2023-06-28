How to get the Rauta Shotgun in Warframe

With the new update—The Seven Crimes of Kullervo—being recently added into Warframe comes a whole bunch of new content, which includes powerful new weapons like the Rauta Shotgun.

This shotgun is related to the Duviri Paradox, which means you will have to access its content to ultimately get this new and coveted shotgun.

That being said, there are various ways in which you can get the Rauta Shotgun for yourself in Warframe, and we will be explaining each of the ways in our guide below.

The three methods to get Rauta Shotgun in Warframe

There are three different ways you can acquire the Rauta Shotgun. Choose a specific method depending on your needs and the resources available to you.

Through the game’s store

Just like with nearly everything else in the game, the Rauta Shotgun can very swiftly be bought from Warframe’s store within the game for a sizable 240 Platinum.

Platinum itself can be bought through the Warframe’s store within the game, but if you don’t have that kind of dough to spare, you can gain Platinum by selling high-value items to fellow players in the game.

Getting the Rauta Shotgun can very well be a long grind due to the nature of its farming process, so directly buying it through the store for a little bit of your cash does seem like a tempting offer.

Through the time-limited event

Once you enter Duviri from the Dormizone, you will be greeted with the regular screen along with the additional option to enter Kullervo’s Hold. Selecting this will then start a Lone Story that will always end in a battle with Kullervo, which makes getting materials like Kullervo’s Bane for crafting Rauta quite easy.

That being said, this event will only last till July 5, 2023, so you need to make sure you get on the Kullervo’s Hold grind quickly. Otherwise, you’ll just have to rely on the next and final method.

Through the Normal Progression Path

While the Normal Progression Path functions similarly to the time-limited event, the only difference is that you cannot directly access Kullervo’s Hold through the Dormizone.

Kullervo’s Hold will only appear on Duviri’s map during the Anger, Sorrow, and Fear spirals, which makes it much more difficult to gain Kullervo’s Bane which is an essential material to craft Rauta.

You will then need to reach Kullervo’s Hold during the last stage of the spiral in question and talk to the Executioner there to begin your battle against Kullervo.

