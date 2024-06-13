How to get the AX-52 Rifle in Warframe

With Warframe: 1999 on the horizon, we are in for our first taste of the new content that is on the way. The AX-52, which is the weapon Arthur has been using in all the trailers to far, will be available to us for free very soon.

Warframe is known for some pretty impressive weapons, so hopefully this one can hit those heights and give us something suitable for the endgame meta.

How to get the free AX-52 Rifle in Warframe

The AX-52. Not to be confused with any other rifle. Image via Digital Extremes

You can get the AX-52 Rifle by watching the stream of TennoCon 2024 on the official Warframe Twitch. Watching TennoCon for 30 minutes between 10am and 3:30pm CT will get you the rifle. You can also spend 30 minutes watching between 3:30pm and 5pm CT, which will get you Saryn Prime. To get your rewards, just make sure your Twitch and Warframe accounts are linked.

Linking them is easy; just follow the below steps:

Go to https://www.warframe.com/user and log into your Warframe account

Click Link your Twitch Account and follow the instructions to link your Warframe account to your Twitch Account

and follow the instructions to link your Warframe account to your Twitch Account Log into the game and receive your items after the stream

That’s it: the AX-52 will be yours, along with a free weapon slot and Orokin Catalyst to get it to maximum power. Now, we really don’t know very much about the game other than it is a reference to the world-famous Kalashnikov platform. From trailers, we know that it’s a rapid-fire weapon, so I am expecting something akin to the Soma/Some Prime.

Will the AX-52 be available after TennoCon?

Yes. Digital Extremes have said the weapon will be available after TennoCon, so don’t worry if you cannot make the livestream. It will likely end up in the shop as a Blueprint for Credits or perhaps will be a quest weapon during Warframe: 1999.

