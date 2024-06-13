Warframe fans can grab some awesome freebies during this year’s TennoCon stream

Warframe’s annual gathering of superfans, TennoCon, is set to take place on July 20 this year. As always, players who cannot make it to Canada can attend via the awesome power of the internet.

Recommended Videos

By watching the streams of the day’s events on the official Warframe Twitch, you’ll be able to grab the much sought-after Saryn Prime and the never-before-available AX-52 Rifle, the chosen weapon of Arthur, the protagonist of the upcoming Warframe: 1999 update. If you cannot spend time watching the streams that day, then have no fear. The AX-52 will be available again in the future.

Watching TennoCon for 30 minutes between 10am and 3:30pm CT will get you the rifle, and spending 30 minutes watching between 3:30pm and 5pm CT will get you Saryn Prime. To get your reward, just make sure your Twitch and Warframe accounts are linked.

The livestream will feature segments on what it’s like working at Digital Extremes, an animation workshop, a narrative workshop, and a look at Warframe’s unique TennoGen program that allows players to produce and earn money from in-game cosmetics.

Visitors to the event on the day will be able to meet select members of Warframe’s voice cast during autograph sessions on the show floor, including Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil 4), joining the Warframe: 1999 cast in an unannounced role, Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI) and Alpha Takahashi (Cyberpunk 2077) as Arthur and Aoi in Warframe:1999, and Gianni Matragrano (Genshin Impact) and Kevin Lim (Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Duviri Paradox).

So, whether you can attend in person or not, there is plenty to enjoy on the day, and we are all but guaranteed the traditional secret, big announcement that usually acts as the cornerstone for TennoCon hype.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy