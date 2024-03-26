How to get Connla Sprout in Warframe

You need to track down multiple types of resources while playing Warframe. Connla Sprout, a helpful resource for several blueprints, is one of these many resources, and you can only find it while exploring a particular region.

For those looking to track down Connla Sprout, prepare for a slog to find some, but it will be worth it in the long run. Thankfully, you don’t have to explore too many places to find it while playing Warframe, and we can help narrow down your where you have to go to find this helpful resource.

Where to get Connla Sprout in Warframe

Connla Sprout regularly spawns in Duviri. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Connla Sprout, just go explore Duviri. You should have a chance to visit this location when you initially start the paradox run in Warframe. The Connla Sprout regularly appears close to water sources, which means you want to make your way over to the Lunaro Court when you want to go out and grab these resources.

While exploring the Lunaro Court, I was able to track down at least 10 Connla Sprout resource nodes throughout the region. I had to look around underneath the waterfall, next to the cave entrance, and around the pools. For those willing to thoroughly explore this region, check out the hills above the waterfall. You can find these nodes scattered throughout this large area, and with no timer, you have plenty of chances to seek each resource node in Warframe before moving on to your next task.

You might also find Connla Sprouts on the edge of the Northwind Village and Farbreeze Hamlet points of interest on your map. I continued to explore these areas for additional Connla Sprouts. You can also dip down close to Orion Tower and Neighbor’s Outlook if you want to acquire as many Connla Sprout resource nodes as possible. The Orion Tower and Neighbor’s Outlook can be more challenging to find, and I recommend sticking closer to the pools of water than searching anywhere else.

So long as I remained close to the water, I was able to find a good amount of Connla Sprouts during my Warframe playthrough. After finishing, I earned one more decree and exited the Duviri Paradox to try again. You can regularly do this if you’re hunting down this particular resource, or only need a handful for a particular blueprint.

