Gauss Prime Access bundle leads Warframe resurgence in Steam’s best sellers

Warframe experienced something of a renaissance in 2023 thanks to widespread positive reception to major content drops like The Duviri Paradox and Whispers in the Walls, but its kicking off 2024 even stronger. Gauss Prime Access’ release has catapulted Warframe to the number one spot on Steam’s Top Sellers.

It’s a first for the looter shooter and, as Warframe‘s creative director Rebecca Ford puts it, the moment is a “big milestone” for a title that launched way back in 2013. Gauss Prime’s release was always going to be a big deal—Acceltra, his signature primary weapon, has been a meta-defining pick since long before a Prime variant was on the horizon. But the launch of Gauss Prime Access today has outperformed whatever estimates may have been established, with the complete Gauss Prime Access bundle alone reaching seventh place on the top sellers list globally in the hours after release.

Warframe has been swept up in a renewed wave of hype in recent months.

It’s a promising sign for Warframe’s future. It was only at the tail end of 2021 that The New War quest signaled the curtain call for the game’s initial narrative saga. Whispers in the Walls and this year’s upcoming 1999 expansion mark the start of a new chapter, and the latest Prime addition breaking the game’s own previous revenue-earning records on Steam like this speaks to the excitement within Warframe’s growing playerbase at the current direction.

The complete Gauss Prime Access bundle’s popularity is made significantly more notable by the fact its the most expensive of the Prime Access options, coming in at an eye-watering $140. The complete bundle gives players Gauss Prime, Acceltra Prime, Akarius Prime as well as additional cosmetic accessories and 3990 Platinum. Fortunately, for those that are less enthusiastic about parting ways with such a large chunk of change, all three new pieces of Gauss Prime gear can also be farmed for free in-game via Relics.

Between the Whispers in the Walls update laying the foundations for 1999 and Warframe’s cross-save system finally going live, Warframe is in a prime position to make the upcoming year one of its strongest, a decade into its lifespan.