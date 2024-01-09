Warframe cross save 2024: When will cross save be available?

One of the big bucket list items for Warframe in 2023 was the much-anticipated launch of cross-save functionality. While Digital Extremes did succeed in bringing the system to the live game, at least partially, it was quickly disabled, leaving Tenno to wonder when it’ll return.

Starting with an attempted rollout for Founders on Dec. 14, the Cross Platform Save system underwent some stress tests throughout the month. The gates finally closed on Dec. 22, but not before over 100,000 players had already made use of the feature according to creative director Rebecca Ford. During this time, issues both with stability and unexpected bugs prevented the feature from getting a widespread, permanent launch.

Here’s what we know about when Warframe’s cross-save feature will return in 2024, and what to expect when it goes live.

When will Warframe cross-save be available in 2024?

You won’t have to wait long to unify your account. Image via Digital Extremes

Warframe’s Cross Platform Save feature is scheduled to return at some point in January according to creative director Rebecca Ford. The precise date is currently unknown, but when the feature re-opens, Ford states that it will be “even more user-friendly and stable.”

The reason for its delayed return is so the developer has ample time to provide the necessary fixes to make sure the feature operates smoothly. As Ford explained, the team was finding “at least one major issue” with the system being reported on a per-hour basis while it was live, which ended up being a key factor in the cross-save stress test window being closed. When cross save was opened up to all Tenno on Dec. 22, it also temporarily brought down Warframe’s operations for a brief period—a scaling issue that has since been addressed.

Players can expect more details on the return of Warframe’s Cross Platform Save system as the developers return from the holidays and Operation Gargoyle’s Cry reaches its conclusion on Jan. 15. A mobile version of Warframe is also tentatively slated for a release in February on iOS, although it’s as of yet unconfirmed whether or not the mobile version will be included within the cross-save functionality.

Dot Esports will update this article when the date is confirmed for cross-save’s availability.