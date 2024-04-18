Cedo on a yellow and green blurry background.
Best Cedo build in Warframe: Mods, synergies, and more

Cedo is one of the best primary weapons in Warframe thanks to how it synergizes with its own mechanics with almost no mods.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Apr 18, 2024 08:18 am

Cedo is a top-tier shotgun in Warframe, known for its ability to deal increased damage to enemies for every unique status effect on them. This feature is already impressive, but it becomes even more effective with Cedo’s alternate fire, which applies status effects at random to several enemies simultaneously.

Best Cedo build in Warframe: Status spread

A screenshot of Overframe's build editor showing a Cedo build.
You’ll need some Forma to make it work. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Overframe’s build editor

The best Cedo build in Warframe aims to improve its status chance while increasing its projectile speed. This is crucial because its alternate fire can be quite slow and challenging to hit from long distances otherwise. We also boost its already high critical hit chance to deal damage more reliably and even use specific mods like Hunter Munitions to apply additional status effects on critical hits.

Your gameplay loop with Cedo should essentially involve engaging mobs of enemies by first hitting them with your alternate fire, which should ricochet and hit all nearby enemies to apply several status effects at once. Then, simply use your primary fire to finish them off and deal some area damage, thanks to the gun’s natural punch-through capability. Here’s how to build the best Cedo in Warframe:

Must-have Cedo mods

ModEffectWhy to use
Galvanized SavvyAdded Status Chance. On Kill: Added Direct Damage per Status Type affecting the target for 20s. Stacks up to 2x.Cedo’s base Status Chance isn’t amazing, so increasing it with mods is a must.
Galvanized HellAdded Multishot. On Kill: Additional Multishot for 20s. Stacks up to 4x.More shots means more damage and more chances to appply Status effects in a single shot.
Critical DecelerationAdded Critical Chance, reduced Fire Rate.Higher Critical chance will help Cedo deal more damage and apply Slash procs with Hunter Munitions.
Toxic BarrageAdded Toxin percentage and Status ChanceHigher chance of applying a Status effect, and one that’s part of the Viral debuff that synergizes with Slash procs.
Primed RavageAdded Critical DamageRaw damage is always welcome, especially when you’re close to 60 percent critical chance like with this Cedo build.
Hunter MunitionsChance to apply Slash procs on Critical. Increased Companion damage on enemies affected by Slash.Slash is an extra staus effect that Cedo can’t apply alone, which will boost the weapon’s overall damage. Also, the Viral status effect we’re setting up will increase Slash damage against enemies.

Essential Cedo mod effects (multiple mod choices)

Mod effectAlternativesWhy to use
Added Cold percentageChilling Reload or
Primed Chilling Grasp		Must-have either so we can apply Viral on enemies with the combination of Toxin and Cold for increased damage.
Added Projectile speedGalvanized Acceleration or
Fatal Acceleration		Higher Projectile Speed will increase your accuracy with Cedo’s alternate fire while also making it more effective at long range.
Added damagePrimed Point Blank or
Point Blank		At least one raw damage mod will make Cedo much stronger, and Primed Point Blank is the best choice. Go for Point Blank only if you can’t afford the Primed version.

Arcane

Use Primary Merciless. You’ll likely be nuking mobs of enemies with this Cedo build, so it will be easy to get kills to stack the damage bonus from Primary Merciless to deal even more damage to stronger enemies.

How to craft Cedo in Warframe

You can craft Cedo by purchasing its Blueprint, Barrel, Stock, and Receiver for 5,000 Entrati standing each, from Father in the Necralisk. You need Rank Five reputation with the Entrati, though. Otherwise, you can find players selling the full Cedo set for 20 to 30 platinum in online markets, which will let you instantly craft Cedo in your Foundry since you’re acquiring the components directly, not their blueprints. You need Mastery Rank eight to use the Cedo.

