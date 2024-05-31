A crystalline humanoid from Warframe poses in front of a diagonal rainbow that incorporates all the colors from the Progress Pride Flag for Warframe Pride 2024.
Image via Digital Extremes
Category:
Warframe

All Warframe Pride 2024 rewards, listed

Now featuring even more rewards and Twitch Drops.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: May 30, 2024 11:45 pm

Pride Month is upon us, and Warframe is once again celebrating with special Pride-themed rewards. This year, players are treated to new cosmetic items and featured streamer Twitch Drops that’ll be available throughout the month of June.

Recommended Videos

All rewards from Warframe Pride 2024

As was the case with last year’s Warframe Pride rewards, there are two kinds of special items being offered this June: Items available for purchase in the Marketplace, and Twitch Drops claimed from tuning into featured streams.

In-game Pride items

There are three new items featured for Pride 2024:

  • Pride Glyph III 
  • Pride Display III
  • Neon Pride Wings Decoration

You won’t really need to go out of your way to farm credits for these rewards. The Glyph and Display only cost one credit each, while the Decoration costs a reasonable 25,000 credits and can be purchased multiple times for display in your Orbiter and your Dojo and Dormizone. Additionally, Pride rewards from previous years are also available for one credit apiece.

  • Pride Display I
  • Pride Display II
  • Pride Glyph I
  • Pride Glyph II
  • Pride Celebration Color Palette

All Pride items are available in the Market until June 30, 10:59pm CT. While the returning items will no longer be available, this year’s rewards—Pride Glyph and Display III—can be claimed until June 2025 via a code that will be offered on July 1.

Featured creator Twitch Drops

Warframe Pride 2024 has twice as many featured streams compared to last year—with eight streams spread across June 1, 8, 15, 16, and 22, players will have plenty of chances to claim Twitch Drop prizes for this year’s Pride.

StreamerFeatured stream time and date (CT)Twitch Drop reward
MiabyteJune 1, 1pm to 4pmOrdis Reified Statue
NerdturedJune 1, 3pm to 5pmXaxu Prex
TibetansunJune 8, 10am to 12pmFibonacci Floof
AuntieTanJune 8, 6pm to 8pmDomestik Chapp Drone
LadyTheLaddyJune 15, 3pm to 5pmPanzer Vulpaphyla Floof
MjikThizeJune 16, 11am to 1pmSolaris Food Can Decoration
JamieVoiceOverJune 22, 12pm to 1pmCorbu Shawzin
SiejoUmbraJune 22, 5pm to 7pmWarframe Articula

All you have to do is tune in for 45 minutes—however, progress is only counted once you’ve connected your Twitch and Warframe accounts, so make sure to do so beforehand. If you haven’t participated in any Twitch Drop events since Twitch Drop 2.0 launched in 2021, you’ll need to unlink and then relink your accounts to be eligible for drops.

While you won’t be able to claim Twitch Drops on the mobile Twitch app, your view time will still be counted so long as your accounts are properly linked—feel free to tune in on the go and claim your rewards through your Twitch Inventory later.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Warframe Kuva Survival guide
Dante in Warframe cover art
Dante in Warframe cover art
Dante in Warframe cover art
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Warframe Kuva Survival guide
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 28, 2024
Read Article When does Jade release for Warframe?
Jade with her weapons in Warframe
Jade with her weapons in Warframe
Jade with her weapons in Warframe
Category: Warframe
Warframe
When does Jade release for Warframe?
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 27, 2024
Read Article The best Kuva Sobek build in Warframe
The Kuva Sobek Shotgun in Warframe
The Kuva Sobek Shotgun in Warframe
The Kuva Sobek Shotgun in Warframe
Category: Warframe
Warframe
The best Kuva Sobek build in Warframe
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Warframe Kuva Survival guide
Dante in Warframe cover art
Category: Warframe
Warframe
Warframe Kuva Survival guide
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 28, 2024
Read Article When does Jade release for Warframe?
Jade with her weapons in Warframe
Category: Warframe
Warframe
When does Jade release for Warframe?
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 27, 2024
Read Article The best Kuva Sobek build in Warframe
The Kuva Sobek Shotgun in Warframe
Category: Warframe
Warframe
The best Kuva Sobek build in Warframe
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 27, 2024
Author
Corin MJ Bae
Corin is a lifelong RPG enthusiast and has been writing guides, news, and reviews for games since 2019. Their favourite games to write about include Final Fantasy, Persona, Pokemon, and for some reason, Minecraft. While they love to dig into any new major RPG release, you'll most likely find them grinding tomestones in FFXIV or reinstalling Skyrim for the millionth time.