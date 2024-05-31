All Warframe Pride 2024 rewards, listed

Pride Month is upon us, and Warframe is once again celebrating with special Pride-themed rewards. This year, players are treated to new cosmetic items and featured streamer Twitch Drops that’ll be available throughout the month of June.

All rewards from Warframe Pride 2024

As was the case with last year’s Warframe Pride rewards, there are two kinds of special items being offered this June: Items available for purchase in the Marketplace, and Twitch Drops claimed from tuning into featured streams.

In-game Pride items

There are three new items featured for Pride 2024:

Pride Glyph III

Pride Display III

Neon Pride Wings Decoration

You won’t really need to go out of your way to farm credits for these rewards. The Glyph and Display only cost one credit each, while the Decoration costs a reasonable 25,000 credits and can be purchased multiple times for display in your Orbiter and your Dojo and Dormizone. Additionally, Pride rewards from previous years are also available for one credit apiece.

Rewards from Pride 2022. Image via Digital Extremes Rewards from 2023. Image via Digital Extremes

Pride Display I

Pride Display II

Pride Glyph I

Pride Glyph II

Pride Celebration Color Palette

All Pride items are available in the Market until June 30, 10:59pm CT. While the returning items will no longer be available, this year’s rewards—Pride Glyph and Display III—can be claimed until June 2025 via a code that will be offered on July 1.

Featured creator Twitch Drops

Warframe Pride 2024 has twice as many featured streams compared to last year—with eight streams spread across June 1, 8, 15, 16, and 22, players will have plenty of chances to claim Twitch Drop prizes for this year’s Pride.

Streamer Featured stream time and date (CT) Twitch Drop reward Miabyte June 1, 1pm to 4pm Ordis Reified Statue Nerdtured June 1, 3pm to 5pm Xaxu Prex Tibetansun June 8, 10am to 12pm Fibonacci Floof AuntieTan June 8, 6pm to 8pm Domestik Chapp Drone LadyTheLaddy June 15, 3pm to 5pm Panzer Vulpaphyla Floof MjikThize June 16, 11am to 1pm Solaris Food Can Decoration JamieVoiceOver June 22, 12pm to 1pm Corbu Shawzin SiejoUmbra June 22, 5pm to 7pm Warframe Articula

All you have to do is tune in for 45 minutes—however, progress is only counted once you’ve connected your Twitch and Warframe accounts, so make sure to do so beforehand. If you haven’t participated in any Twitch Drop events since Twitch Drop 2.0 launched in 2021, you’ll need to unlink and then relink your accounts to be eligible for drops.

While you won’t be able to claim Twitch Drops on the mobile Twitch app, your view time will still be counted so long as your accounts are properly linked—feel free to tune in on the go and claim your rewards through your Twitch Inventory later.

