Zekken pulls off impressive VALORANT solo queue feat before VCT Masters Madrid

Professional VALORANT teams from around the world are already preparing for the first international event of the year with VCT Masters Madrid 2024, and one North American superstar is heading into the tournament with a fresh and massive milestone for his solo queue career.

Sentinels’ star duelist Zachary “zekken” Patrone has finished his fifth Act in a row as the best player in the North American solo queue ladder, capturing first place with a whopping 1,099 rating. This is also his eighth total Act which he has finished as the top player in the region, making him one of most dominant players in the league.

5 acts in a row 8 total 🤠 pic.twitter.com/NAy9UT7plR — z (@zekkenVAL) March 5, 2024

After winning the 2024 VCT Americas Kickoff tournament, zekken has shown that he can crush the competition wherever he goes. He boasted an outrageous 78 percent win rate over 118 games during his climb to the top of his leaderboard, according to VALORANT solo queue stats aggregate Tracker.

Zekken also had a 1.5 K/D, an average of 187 damage per round, and a 31 percent headshot rate, making him one of the deadliest players on the server. He was also one of the best players in Americas Kickoff this year, racking up the most kills, the highest average combat score, and the highest first kill rate of any player in the league, according to VLR.

The 18-year-old phenom was also a force during Sentinels’ finals matchup versus LOUD, where he and TenZ combined for 167 kills over the five-game series. The two stars also tied for a server-leading 246 ACS each and paved the way for their squad with a combined 35 first kills across all maps as they broke through and beat the defending regional champions.

Zekken will, however, need to focus all of his efforts as he faces his toughest challenge of the year so far with VCT Masters Madrid. He only has a week to prepare himself before the tournament begins on Thursday, March 14.