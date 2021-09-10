Zedd has a recording studio hidden on VALORANT’s Breeze map

The Zedd Easter eggs just keep on coming.

Riot Games teamed up with the world-renowned DJ to design VALORANT‘s audio-driven Spectrum Collection, which was released earlier this week. And the new skin bundle includes numerous hidden features, like agents tapping their fingers along to the music, a gun buddy that tells time, and a light show for a finisher animation. One observant fan found another nod to Zedd on Breeze in the form of a recording studio, posting their findings last night.

Squads spawning on Breeze’s attackers’ side have no doubt heard the map’s typical tropical tune, which emanates from Rudy’s record shop. But the song is now mixed with the Spectrum Collection’s theme song to further promote the vibrant cosmetics. Taking a closer look into the shop reveals a recording studio decorated for Zedd, however.

Fans who use Ghost mode to enter the studio can see a mixer, numerous speakers, a piano, some gold and platinum records hanging on the wall, and Zedd’s logo front and center. There’s also a tactibear hiding right next to a vintage guitar. While there are numerous Easter eggs hidden within the Spectrum skins, Riot took it a step further by adding one on a map.

The Riot and Zedd collab appears to be wildly successful, producing stellar cosmetics at a premium price tag. The Spectrum Collection will be available in the store for two weeks and includes skins for the Classic pistol, Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom, and a melee weapon. Fans can pick up the entire bundle for 10,700 VP or opt to snag the guns individually for 2,675 VP and the Waveform melee for 5,350 VP.

