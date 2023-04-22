Yay and vanity each seek to right the course in first NA Challengers meeting since Cloud9 split

For the first time since VCT LOCK//IN, both yay and vanity will play in the same server of an official VALORANT match, although it’s certainly not in the manner that fans, or even the players themselves, expected after São Paulo.

The two will meet on opposite sides in week two of the second split of the NA VALORANT Challengers season when Disguised takes on Shopify Rebellion. Yay and vanity both joined their respective teams during the brief open transfer window before the start of the second split, after both split from Cloud9 before playing a single match of the ongoing VCT Americas scene.

But while Cloud9 and the unproven rookie players they brought in to replace yay and vanity are off to a hot start after an expectation-defying debut victory, both former C9 players need to rally from debut losses and turn their respective ships around. While vanity and Shopify Rebellion lost in close fashion to a TSM team in the top half of the standings, Disguised suffered an ugly loss to an Oxygen team playing with an assistant coach stepping in at the last minute in yay’s official debut.

Both teams go into their upcoming faceoff with five-match losing streaks, and both teams are in need of crucial wins this split to avoid starting the upcoming double-elimination playoffs in the lower bracket. Disguised, in particular, have really struggled recently, only winning a single map in their past five matches, although four of them have been against TSM and M80.

The former C9 teammates will officially face off on Thursday, April 27 at 6pm CT in what feels like a must-win series for both Shopify Rebellion and Disguised.