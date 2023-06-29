Riot Games unveiled VALORANT’s latest Agent, Deadlock, at the VCT Masters Tokyo finals. The Agent is a Norwegian Sentinel who uses an “array of cutting-edge nanowire to secure the battlefield from even the most lethal assault.” This kit allows Deadlock to stop enemies in their tracks with barriers and concussive blasts, making them easy targets.

We got to see some of her abilities in action in Episode Seven cinematic “UNMADE,” where Deadlock and a few other companions face some kind of mutated bear while escorting a scientist through a frozen wasteland.

Like her colleagues, she has her own unique quips that are brought to life by a voice actor. It’s only natural to wonder who will be behind those upcoming voice lines, so we’ve broken it down below.

Who is Deadlock’s voice actor in VALORANT?

According to IMDB, the voice actor for Deadlock in VALORANT is Nora Gjestvang. Gjestvang has one previous acting credit, a short film called Vindens Vesen Eller Hvordan Forsvare Seg Mot Blendende Soler. In keeping with past casting decisions for VALORANT’S agents, it seems like Riot chose a Norwegian voice actor to portray its Norwegian character. It’s always nice to see casting that’s actually reflective of a character’s background.

Now the actor will be able to add the new Sentinel to her resume as well. With VALORANT’s penchant for animated shorts that are centered around its characters, Deadlock will likely have plenty more lines over the game’s lifetime.

Now that Deadlock is officially out in the wild across servers you can check out our guide to learning the best tips and tricks to master VALORANT’s latest Sentinel.

