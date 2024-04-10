When will VALORANT’s Night Market start and end? (April 2024)

This April, one of the biggest events of the year for VALORANT players is finally here, and it isn’t VCT Champions. The game’s long-awaited Night Market has arrived, and with it comes a whole slew of deals to save on some of your favorite weapon skins—if you’re lucky.

Night Market is a limited time offer for players to grab some cosmetics for a reduced price, chosen at random for a player. Each player is given six random weapon skins in their Night Market shop, and they can all range from common skins to top-tier premium skins. You cannot, however, get any gun skins that just released from the game’s latest Act, so if you’re looking for the new Sovereign bundle, you’re out of luck for now.

There is also some confusion around when the Night Market will begin for those around the world, but there are specific times that Riot Games has dropped the store for players globally.

April 2024 VALORANT Night Market start and end times

Grab a skin or two at the Night Market. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This April, the VALORANT Night Market will begin on Wednesday, April 10 and will continue until Monday, April 29, giving players just over two weeks to buy any skins they find in their custom-made shops. Most players will be hoping for a great-looking melee weapon or a high-tier skin for a popular gun choice, but don’t be surprised if you’re hit with some basic skins in the mix as well.

On April 10, VALORANT enjoyers will need to wait until a certain time before their client updates and adds the Night Market to their game. For example, in North America, players will usually need to wait until 7pm CT for the Night Market to activate, though there could always be unforeseen issues that will need rectifying by the developers.

If you don’t get any good skins in your Night Market or you’re saving up for a future weapon bundle, the next Night Market should come rolling around at the start of every Act.

