VALORANT devs shutdown Night Market after store hit with strange issues

VALORANT’s beloved Night Market has been temporarily shut down after Riot Games was inundated with reports today claiming the skin hub’s been plagued with glitches.

Riot swiftly removed the Night Market on June 7 but has yet to disclose what the issues were and why they happened. The market will now be indefinitely closed as the devs “work on a fix” for the rotating store, according to VALORANT on Twitter.

The Night Market usually provides VALORANT players with a selection of discounted skins, with the odds of acquiring fan-favorite cosmetics changing purely on the luck of the draw. Each player usually gets a different collection of skins, but as of this week’s surprise shop closure, we’ll all be getting nothing, for the time being.

We're hearing reports that some of you are having issues with Night Market and rotating Store offers. As a result, we're turning Night Market off for now. We'll work on a fix and hope to bring it back soon. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 8, 2023

Players have been left disappointed by the closure because the extremely popular Night Market only lasts for 20 days at a time. This means the already short period of time we have to access these cheaper cosmetics will be cut quite short.

VALORANT’s 16th Night Market was meant to run from June 7 to June 27. The Riot devs have yet to confirm if there will be any compensation for the shutdown.

There’s a good chance there won’t be as that may cut into the title’s cosmetic revenue stream. VALORANT is a free-to-play FPS, and that means without cosmetics and battle passes, their revenue plummets. This is the usual model F2P titles like Fortnite, CS:GO, and League use to ensure they get profits.

Players will now have to wait until the 16th VALORANT Night Market returns—Riot is on the job, and will likely re-instate the shop as soon as they have fixed the issues.

