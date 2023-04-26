What is the VALORANT accent? Explained

The VALORANT accent is a staple part of the game’s meme culture. Throughout their life cycles, games like VALORANT evolve to become a part of internet culture. The game slowly turns into an identity for some players, and community memes can take over social media platforms in a single night.

Regardless of which server we queued up in for a ranked VALORANT match, it was almost impossible to escape the notorious VALORANT accent. A player would constantly taunt us with their VALORANT accent on voice chat, but we won’t be discussing whether they were in the right.

We will be taking a deep dive into the origins of the VALORANT accent to understand its true definition.

Explaining the VALORANT accent

The VALORANT accent is a trend among players. As per the trend, players adopt a specific way of speaking that imitates former Sentinels player Jay “Sinatraa” Won. This distinct speech pattern is characterized by a slow, disinterested tone and insults directed at teammates for making poor plays.

The trend gained popularity among players after content creators made videos mimicking the accent on platforms such as TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube. Most notably, Daphne “39Daph” Wai had a segment during a livestream in 2022 where she explained the VALORANT accent and said it would be a red flag in the dating world.

Though most of the VALORANT community has adopted the accent as a joke, players can run into others who may not realize they have the VALORANT accent. Confronting them about it may cause their VALORANT accent to get even stronger, so we’d advise muting these teammates during clutches.