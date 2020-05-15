Sinatraa’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

The poster boy for the Overwatch League, Sinatraa, left his championship-winning team last month to pursue a career in VALORANT.

The reigning Overwatch League MVP and 2019 World Cup champion simply lost passion for the game.

Since retiring and saying goodbye to the San Francisco Shock, Sinatraa joined Sentinels’ VALORANT team alongside a mishmash of players from a number of different games.

It’s early days for competitive VALORANT and there’s still a long way to go before the esports scene fully develops, but Sinatraa is ready. Within days, he reached the top rank in the game, showcasing his skills to his audience on Twitch.

Here’s Sinatraa’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Sinatraa’s video settings

Material Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti- Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Sinatraa’s mouse settings

DPI: 800

eDPI: 384

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

In-game Sensitivity: 0.48

In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Sinatraa’s crosshair settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Sinatraa’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: E

Ultimate Ability: X

Sinatraa’s map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always