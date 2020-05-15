Sinatraa’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

The poster boy for the Overwatch League, Sinatraa, left his championship-winning team last month to pursue a career in VALORANT.
The reigning Overwatch League MVP and 2019 World Cup champion simply lost passion for the game.
Since retiring and saying goodbye to the San Francisco Shock, Sinatraa joined Sentinels’ VALORANT team alongside a mishmash of players from a number of different games.
It’s early days for competitive VALORANT and there’s still a long way to go before the esports scene fully develops, but Sinatraa is ready. Within days, he reached the top rank in the game, showcasing his skills to his audience on Twitch.
Here’s Sinatraa’s full list of VALORANT settings.
Sinatraa’s video settings
Material Quality: Low
Detail Quality: Low
Texture Quality: Low
UI Quality: Low
Vignette: Off
VSync: Off
Anti- Aliasing: None
Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
Improve Clarity: On
Bloom: Off
Distortion: Off
First Person Shadows: Off
Sinatraa’s mouse settings
DPI: 800
eDPI: 384
Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
In-game Sensitivity: 0.48
In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
Windows Sensitivity: 6
Sinatraa’s crosshair settings
Color: Green
Outlines: Off
Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3
Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Sinatraa’s keybinds
Crouch: Left Ctrl
Walk: Left Shift
Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1: C
Ability 2: Q
Ability 3: E
Ultimate Ability: X
Sinatraa’s map settings
Rotate: Rotate
Keep Player Centered: Off
Minimap Size: 1.1
Minimap Zoom: 0.9
Minimap Vision Cones: On
Show Map Region Names: Always