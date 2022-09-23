Everyday, millions of people login to grind Riot’s hit FPS game. VALORANT is incredibly popular among a vast variety of players and continues to prove its worth with consistent updates, seasons, and more.

Many who start out with this first-person-shooter can find themselves in a sort of slump as they begin learning the ins and outs of the game.

But VALORANT success could be just one game away.

There are many statistics associated with VALORANT. These show, at a glance, what players excel at and what could use some improvement. One stat that confuses many is ADR. Here, we’ll go over what ADR is and suggest a good ADR to aim for.

Image via RIOT

What is ADR in VALORANT?

In VALORANT, ADR stands for average damage per round. Throughout rounds, players will use their weapons to inflict damage—hopefully eliminating—to the other team. These values are saved and attached to players.

Agents in VALORANT have variable health pools. These can range from 100 to 150 health – which varies based on different sustains available to players. Additionally, players can receive even more health buffs with Sage and Phoenix’s healing abilities. So while VALORANT is similar to CS:GO, the ADR stat will be slightly inflated by comparison.

ADR can be a useful stat to depict how much of an impact a particular player has in a round. While these stats are not a catch-all for a player’s value, it can be useful at a glance to get a broad sense of what different players bring to the table.

Good ADR to aim for in VALORANT

ADR has been a highly quantified stat in CS:GO. However, VALORANT more often uses the ACS – average combat score – to properly depict player value in-game. While ADR is quantified in VALORANT, it is more difficult to assess and interpret across the player base.

Image via vlr.gg

Among North American professional VALORANT players, the average damage per round lies around 130.57. This was calculated using stats from vlr.gg where the statistics compiled are over 200 rounds with a minimum opponent ranking—most often against other professional teams and players.

When it comes to the general player base, the average kill-to-death ratio among gamers lies around a 1.0—one kill per death. In VALORANT, this number would sit around the 110-130 range. This implies that on average, the player kills at least one other player per death—assuming heals, revives, and other happenstances are not taken into account.

With this range as the average, players who exceed the 130-150 range should be considered very strong players that consistently make an important impact on the round. Those under 110 or 100 have some opportunities to improve and work on their engagement skills.

Those who lie around 150-190 are the cream of the crop in terms of public play.

These are players that have a strong impact in every single round they play and often have a strong kill-death ratio around 1.25 or higher for how much they get into and win VALORANT engagements.

Image via tracker.gg – Xeppaa Image via tracker.gg – Something

According to tracker.gg, Xeppaa, a professional and rank-one VALORANT competitive player in North America, sits at a lifetime 158.3 ADR which puts him in the top 15-percent among all players in terms of ADR. On the flipside, Something, another professional and rank-one player, has a lifetime ADR of 188.7 which puts him just outside the top 1-percent of all VALORANT players at 1.1-percent.

ADR is a challenging statistic to measure one’s battlefield prowess. It can vary greatly depending on the caliber of competition one is playing against and the player’s team.

VALORANT players should strive to get above the 110-130 range as it seems to be a solid average among the competitive player base and shows a good foundation.