What initiator to pick in VALORANT? Best initiators on every VALORANT map

Initiators in VALORANT are responsible for providing valuable intel to their team, helping them take space whether it’s on attack or during retakes. While all of them are powerful agents, they fare well on certain maps more than others.

Recommended Videos

In case you’re wondering, picking the right initiator for a map is crucial because it’s a huge factor in deciding the outcome of your VALORANT match. It also depends on the team composition you pick and the playstyle your team follows: An initiator like Sova might be incredible on Breeze, but he can be equally detrimental if your aggressive teammates refuse to adapt to his slow playstyle.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Keeping all that in mind, here are the best initiators to pick on every VALORANT map—based on playstyles and compositions.

Best initiators to pick in VALORANT based on map

Don’t run from initiators. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games on YouTube

Here’s a list to refer to when picking initiators in VALORANT.

Ascent: Sova, Skye, Breach, KAY/O

Breeze: Sova, Skye

Bind: Skye, Fade, Gekko

Split: Skye, Gekko

Lotus: Skye, Fade, Gekko

Sunset: Fade, Gekko, KAY/O

Icebox: Sova, KAY/O

These maps are out of rotation, but here’s what to pick anyway:

Haven: Breach, Sova

Pearl: Fade, KAY/O, Gekko

Fracture: Fade, KAY/O

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to pick initiators in VALORANT based on playstyle: A complete guide

Skye is great in the current VALORANT meta—despite the nerfs she has received in recent times—and it’s because of her kit’s versatility. Skye’s recent nerfs to her Tasmanian Tiger (dog) were harsh, so you might want to experiment with other options here. Sova is a good alternative, but his kit has always been more suitable for slow, calculated strategies. Skye is, hands down, the best initiator for aggressive teams.

If you are neither too aggressive nor too passive, try Fade. With prowlers that can send enemies fleeing, a flexible recon ability, and a seize that restricts, decays, and deafens enemies, she’s an underrated initiator who can be played on almost every VALORANT map.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

You might find this suggestion funny, but with his recent buffs, Gekko has become a strong initiator on most maps. His Dizzy splash is undodgeable, his Wingman buddy can scout and plant the Spike, his Mosh Pit is great for clearing spaces, and I don’t think I need to explain how advantageous his ultimate Thrash is. Granted that his kit can be situational, an aggressive team can greatly benefit with Gekko on their side. Just don’t send in the Spike if the site isn’t clear. It’s an earnest request.

With KAY/O and Breach, things are situational. They are meant to be played as secondary initiators. Not that you can’t bring value with them as solo initiators on the team, but they always do better in double initiator setups.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

If your team is open to double initiator comps, you can pair KAY/O or Breach with Sova or Fade. This lets you use a mixture of strong intel, deterrent, and crowd control abilities. For example, a map like Ascent favors a double initiator setup featuring Sova and KAY/O. The same applies to Haven, where you can go for the iconic Sova and Breach duo to hunt down enemies.