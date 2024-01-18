Category:
Valorant

What initiator to pick in VALORANT? Best initiators on every VALORANT map

The biggest responsibility.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 09:03 am
Gekko looking at Dizzy in VALORANT
Image via Riot Games

Initiators in VALORANT are responsible for providing valuable intel to their team, helping them take space whether it’s on attack or during retakes. While all of them are powerful agents, they fare well on certain maps more than others. 

Recommended Videos

In case you’re wondering, picking the right initiator for a map is crucial because it’s a huge factor in deciding the outcome of your VALORANT match. It also depends on the team composition you pick and the playstyle your team follows: An initiator like Sova might be incredible on Breeze, but he can be equally detrimental if your aggressive teammates refuse to adapt to his slow playstyle. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Keeping all that in mind, here are the best initiators to pick on every VALORANT map—based on playstyles and compositions. 

Best initiators to pick in VALORANT based on map

Sova pulling out his ultimate in VALORANT's Episode 8 cinematic
Don’t run from initiators. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games on YouTube

Here’s a list to refer to when picking initiators in VALORANT.

  • Ascent: Sova, Skye, Breach, KAY/O
  • Breeze: Sova, Skye
  • Bind: Skye, Fade, Gekko
  • Split: Skye, Gekko
  • Lotus: Skye, Fade, Gekko
  • Sunset: Fade, Gekko, KAY/O
  • Icebox: Sova, KAY/O

These maps are out of rotation, but here’s what to pick anyway:

  • Haven: Breach, Sova
  • Pearl: Fade, KAY/O, Gekko
  • Fracture: Fade, KAY/O
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How to pick initiators in VALORANT based on playstyle: A complete guide

Skye is great in the current VALORANT meta—despite the nerfs she has received in recent times—and it’s because of her kit’s versatility. Skye’s recent nerfs to her Tasmanian Tiger (dog) were harsh, so you might want to experiment with other options here. Sova is a good alternative, but his kit has always been more suitable for slow, calculated strategies. Skye is, hands down, the best initiator for aggressive teams.

If you are neither too aggressive nor too passive, try Fade. With prowlers that can send enemies fleeing, a flexible recon ability, and a seize that restricts, decays, and deafens enemies, she’s an underrated initiator who can be played on almost every VALORANT map. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

You might find this suggestion funny, but with his recent buffs, Gekko has become a strong initiator on most maps. His Dizzy splash is undodgeable, his Wingman buddy can scout and plant the Spike, his Mosh Pit is great for clearing spaces, and I don’t think I need to explain how advantageous his ultimate Thrash is. Granted that his kit can be situational, an aggressive team can greatly benefit with Gekko on their side. Just don’t send in the Spike if the site isn’t clear. It’s an earnest request.

With KAY/O and Breach, things are situational. They are meant to be played as secondary initiators. Not that you can’t bring value with them as solo initiators on the team, but they always do better in double initiator setups. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

If your team is open to double initiator comps, you can pair KAY/O or Breach with Sova or Fade. This lets you use a mixture of strong intel, deterrent, and crowd control abilities. For example, a map like Ascent favors a double initiator setup featuring Sova and KAY/O. The same applies to Haven, where you can go for the iconic Sova and Breach duo to hunt down enemies. 

related content
Read Article Jawgemo will reportedly stay on Evil Geniuses’ new VALORANT roster for VCT 2024
Jawgemo shakes hands with a player on the main stage of the VCT Masters Tokyo tournament.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Jawgemo will reportedly stay on Evil Geniuses’ new VALORANT roster for VCT 2024
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Who is Malibu and why was she banned from pro VALORANT?
The trophy on display at the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers Championship
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Who is Malibu and why was she banned from pro VALORANT?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 17, 2024
Read Article VCT Pacific star will change regions and debut on Chinese VALORANT team for 2024
DRX Rb, a VALORANT pro, looking at his monitor.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific star will change regions and debut on Chinese VALORANT team for 2024
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Jan 17, 2024
Read Article VALORANT 2024 Champions qualification: New VCT points system explained
The VALORANT Champions trophy on display.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT 2024 Champions qualification: New VCT points system explained
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Despite lacking a roster, EG VALORANT receives first-round bye in VCT Americas Kickoff
The stage at 2023 VALORANT Champions.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Despite lacking a roster, EG VALORANT receives first-round bye in VCT Americas Kickoff
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Jan 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Jawgemo will reportedly stay on Evil Geniuses’ new VALORANT roster for VCT 2024
Jawgemo shakes hands with a player on the main stage of the VCT Masters Tokyo tournament.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Jawgemo will reportedly stay on Evil Geniuses’ new VALORANT roster for VCT 2024
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Who is Malibu and why was she banned from pro VALORANT?
The trophy on display at the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers Championship
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Who is Malibu and why was she banned from pro VALORANT?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 17, 2024
Read Article VCT Pacific star will change regions and debut on Chinese VALORANT team for 2024
DRX Rb, a VALORANT pro, looking at his monitor.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific star will change regions and debut on Chinese VALORANT team for 2024
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Jan 17, 2024
Read Article VALORANT 2024 Champions qualification: New VCT points system explained
The VALORANT Champions trophy on display.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT 2024 Champions qualification: New VCT points system explained
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Despite lacking a roster, EG VALORANT receives first-round bye in VCT Americas Kickoff
The stage at 2023 VALORANT Champions.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Despite lacking a roster, EG VALORANT receives first-round bye in VCT Americas Kickoff
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Jan 17, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com