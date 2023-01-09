Version1 launches new VALORANT era with star-studded Game Changers roster that has aspirations of Ascension

The Version1 organization is going all in with its Game Changers division when it comes to its future in VALORANT, officially signing a stacked roster that looks to dominate both the NA Game Changers scene and the NA Challengers League.

As first reported by Dot Esports, Version1 has signed former Cloud9 White duo Melanie “meL” Campone and Alexis Guarrasi, while also bringing on Ava “florescent” Eugene, Nicole “Noia” Tierce, and Sarah Simpson to complete the roster.

Version1 struck gold with the signings of both meL and Alexis following the disbandment of the legendary C9 White roster last month. According to meL, C9 White founder Jack Etienne approached her about potentially “building a top co-ed roster for Ascension” under the C9 banner, but Riot’s rule that partnered teams would not be permitted to field “academy” teams made that idea virtually impossible.

With Version1 not getting a partnership and with all the pieces of its main roster from last year moving on to destinations like Cloud9 and G2, that opened the door for the organization to focus on this new Version1 team that will look to compete in both NA Game Changers and the NA Challengers League in 2023. The roster had already signed up to compete in the first NA Challengers open qualifier, previously under the name NeverDone.

While the pickups of meL and Alexis from C9 White are the most high profile, Version1 is also getting a potential breakout star in florescent, who put up absolutely unreal numbers at the duelist role over the entire NA Game Changers campaign last year.

The team will make their Version1 debut today in the NA Challengers League’s first open qualifier bracket.