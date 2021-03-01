VCT Masters Stage 2 to be held in Reykjavík, Iceland

Finally, international events are on the way.

VALORANT’s VCT Masters Stage Two will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland in May, Riot Games announced today.

This will be the first VALORANT event with international competition. It will begin on May 24 after League of Legends' MSI tournament concludes. The final is scheduled for May 30.

“VCT Masters Reykjavik is our next big step in further establishing VALORANT as the fastest-growing global esport,” said Whalen Rozelle, Riot's senior director of esports.

The exact format of VCT Masters Stage Two is still unclear. Victories at VCT Masters events will earn teams VCT Points, which will be used to qualify them for VCT Champions, VALORANT's equivalent of League's Worlds.

International competition has been the one thing VALORANT has been missing since its inception. The First Strike tournaments were held regionally, and so will VCT Masters Stage One.

There will only be 10 teams at VCT Masters Stage Two since the event will move from regional to international. There will be no live audience at either event due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The tournament will take place in the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena and it'll be Iceland's first major esports event.

VCT Masters Stage One is still finishing up its qualifiers. Traditionally strong regional teams like Vision Strikers, Sentinels, Team Heretics, and Envy have already qualified for 2021's first VALORANT event.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.