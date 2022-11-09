VCT Game Changers Championship 2022: Scores, bracket, and results

The first VCT Game Changers Championship will crown the first women’s international VALORANT champion. Eight of the best teams from around the world will collide in Berlin in a double-elimination bracket beginning on Nov. 15.

The eight teams will duke it out across six days for the lion’s share of a $500,000 prize pool at the first international women’s VALORANT LAN event. All matches will be best-of-three with the exception of the grand final on Sunday, Nov. 20, which will be a best-of-five.

Image via Riot Games

Some of the most elite women’s teams will be competing at the Game Changers Championship, including Cloud9 White, Shopify Rebellion, G2 Gozen, Guild X, and Liquid Brazil, all of which qualified by dominating regional competition that began with open qualifiers.

Viewers will be able to earn drops for in-game VALORANT items by watching the event on either Twitch or YouTube. Players can earn the “Game Changer” title by watching any live game between Nov. 15 and 19, and they can earn the 2022 Game Changers Championship Card by watching on the final day, Nov. 20.

This article will keep you updated with everything that happens at the VCT Game Changers Championship. You’ll be able to follow all the scores and results of the double-elimination bracket.

VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 schedule and results

All times are listed in Central Time and are subject to delays.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

8am: Cloud9 White vs. KRÜ Fem

11am: G2 Gozen vs. X10 Sapphire

2pm: Upper bracket round two

Wednesday, Nov. 16

8am: Guild X vs. Shopify Rebellion

11am: FENNEL Female vs. Liquid Brazil

2pm: Upper bracket round two

Thursday, Nov. 17

10am: Lower bracket round one

1pm: Lower bracket round one

Friday, Nov. 18

8am: Lower bracket round two

11am: Lower bracket round two

2pm: Upper bracket final

Saturday, Nov. 19

10am: Lower bracket semifinal

1pm: Lower bracket final

Sunday, Nov. 20