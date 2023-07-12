VCT EMEA LCQ 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, and format

The teams competing in the VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier are afforded a small advantage by way of an extra qualifying spot at VALORANT Champions 2023, thanks to the dominant efforts of Fnatic at Masters Tokyo via their second straight international VCT win. That doesn’t mean the competition will be any less fiery when six teams meet at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg at the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

It’s been a tough, emotional year for many of the VCT EMEA participants during the first season of the official partnership era. For NAVI, a tough showing at Masters Tokyo meant missing out on a guaranteed spot at Champions. And for Karmine Corp, a last-place finish was a fitting end for a season so awful that fans couldn’t look away.

But all the hardships of this year can be forgotten, if just for a moment, by securing a trip to Los Angeles and a chance to become world champions. Eight matches will take place, but after seven, we will know which two EMEA teams are Champions-bound.

VCT EMEA LCQ scores and schedule

Wednesday, July 19

10am CT: Team Heretics vs. KOI Upper Bracket Quarterfinal

1pm CT: BBL Esports vs. Karmine Corp Upper Bracket Quarterfinal



Thursday, July 20

10am CT: NAVI vs. Heretics/KOI winner Upper Bracket Semifinal

1pm CT: Giants vs. BBL/KC winner Upper Bracket Semifinal



Friday, July 21

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD Upper Bracket Final

1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower Bracket Semifinal



Saturday, July 22

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD Lower Bracket Final



Sunday, July 23

10am CT: TBD vs. TBD Grand Final



How to watch the VCT EMEA LCQ

The official broadcast will be available to watch on the official EMEA channels on both Twitch and YouTube. Additional broadcasts will be available in other languages as well, as will various Riot-approved co-streams.

VCT EMEA LCQ format

The six teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket, with the teams that performed the best during the VCT EMEA season—NAVI and Giants Gaming—receiving byes to the upper bracket semifinals. However, the first round of matches is single-elimination, meaning the losers are automatically eliminated. NAVI will play the winner of Heretics vs. KOI, while Giants awaits the winner of BBL vs. Karmine Corp, and the bracket will proceed with double-elimination from that point on.

Six teams will compete for two #VALORANTChampions slots in an all out battle! 💥#VCTEMEA Last Chance Qualifier begins July 19th at the Coliseum! 📆 pic.twitter.com/Dm7tLXnjWr — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) June 27, 2023

All matches are best-of-three, except for the lower bracket final and the grand final which will be best-of-five. The two teams that reach the grand final will qualify for Champions 2023. Deadlock will not be available during the event.

Following the tragic passing of player Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener, Team Vitality announced they would not participate in the VCT EMEA LCQ.

