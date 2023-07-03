VALORANT’s new Champions skin bundle has partner teams anticipating a big future payday

A big influx of income is set to hit the accounts of some of the 30 partnered VALORANT organizations, with the next Champions-themed bundle set to be revealed soon.

The VCT Champions 2023 bundle will reportedly be revealed on July 31, according to posts from VALORANT influencers who are present at Anime Expo in Los Angeles. A brief teaser for the Champions 2023 music video was also reportedly shown at a press conference at the event.

The bundle will reportedly cost around 6,200 VALORANT points, or roughly $60, but the contents of the bundle are currently unknown. This falls in line with the price of the previous two bundles; the Champions 2021 bundle featured an upgradable Vandal and Karambit knife, plus player cards and a title. The Champions 2022 bundle featured an upgradable Phantom and butterfly knife, plus a player card, spray, and gun buddy.

Bundle price will be around 6,200 VP ($60) — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) July 3, 2023

If the bundle is another single gun skin, then something like the Operator would make the most sense given the price. If not, then two to three skins for some of the more minor weapons like pistols, submachine guns, or shotguns would make sense.

For the partnered VALORANT organizations, the Champions 2023 bundle represents another promised income source, one that has provided a great deal of revenue in the past. The 2022 bundle reportedly generated $18.7 million in revenue, with each participating team taking home an estimated $585,000. The VCT LOCK//IN bundle from earlier this year brought in around $10 million for teams.

All 30 partnered teams shared a split of the LOCK//IN bundle, but all 30 partnered teams competed in some capacity. Over half the partnered teams won’t be competing at Champions 2023, though, but it’s unclear currently whether they will earn a cut from the bundle or not given their partnership status.

About the author